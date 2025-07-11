‘VILE Exhumed’ Confronts You With the Unsettling Realities of Digital Obsession and Misogynistic Entitlement

Last year, I had the chance to check out VILE on Itch.io, the original version of solo developer Cara Cadaver’s (Final Girl Games) immersive psychological thriller. Which, admittedly, feels strange to label as such. VILE is anything but fantastical, but a grim look into the realities that women face every day on and off the internet. After picking up Six One Indie’s “Best of PAX East” award, Cara’s preparing her Director’s Cut to hit the Steam store. VILE: Exhumed will release on July 22, 2025.

Screenshot: Final Girl Games

Simply put, VILE: Exhumed is a game about misogynistic entitlement, parasocial relationships, and unchecked obsession. It’s a deeply personal story for Cara Cadaver, so much so that she’s even inserted herself into various in-game imagery. Regarding the reception to VILE‘s original version, she likens it to players “reading her personal journal.”

‘VILE: EXHUMED’ will leave a bad taste in your mouth, in the best way possible

“Solo developer Cara Cadaver has channeled a fiercely personal perspective into VILE: Exhumed, creating a story that feels intimate, upsetting, and deeply human. This is horror stripped of metaphor and of the fantasy or supernatural, laid bare in binary and blood. As the game invites you to confront uncomfortable truths about entitlement, identity, and digital voyeurism, Cadaver hopes you’ll find not just fear, but careful reflection.”

Candy Corpse, an adult film actress, has abruptly left the industry, to the dismay of her fans. Through the lens of an old 1990s PC, you’ll sift through files, emails, and snuff-swapping BBS boards. Hoping to uncover the reason for her disappearance. Through various puzzles, you’ll gain access to encrypted documents and unsettling footage, leading to answers to Candy’s whereabouts. Each revelation, however, feels more like pulling back an ugly scab of truth. It’s a perfect blend of point-and-click mystery, retro immersion, and analog horror, tackling heavy themes of sexual violence and trauma that often festers in the internet’s darkest corners.

Screenshot: Final Girl Games

Since playing the original, I’ve been eagerly awaiting the release of VILE: Exhumed. And, if you’re looking for a disturbing narrative that tells a short but all-too-impactful story? You won’t want to miss it, either. If you’re uncomfortable with the visuals (or a streamer), there’s a “Censor Content” toggle you can enable. But, if you can stomach it, it’s worth it to face the content head-on, as Cara intends. VILE: Exhumed releases on Steam on July 22.