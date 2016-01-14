Vinegar Pie Recipe

Servings: 6-8 (yields one 13-inch pie)

Prep time: 1 hour

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the crust:

5 ½ ounces|156 grams unsalted butter

⅓ cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon kosher salt

for the filling:

4 large eggs

2 cups granulated sugar

5 tablespoons cornstarch

½ lemon, juiced

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

4 tablespoons vinegar of choice

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste (can use extract if needed)

Directions

Make the crust: In a medium bowl, mix butter and sugar until creamy. Add egg and vanilla, and mix until combined. Mix in flour and salt making sure not to over mix. Chill dough for 30 minutes, then roll to ½-inch thick on a floured surface. Heat the oven to 350°F. Put dough into sprayed tart shell, add weights of your choosing (we typically use beans in aluminum foil). Bake 15 minutes until edges start to brown, take out beans, and finish baking until bottom of crust is completely cooked, about 10 more minutes. For the filling, put eggs and sugar in a large saucepan and whisk together. Add cornstarch and salt next, whisking until there are no more clumps. Mix in vinegar and 2 cups|473 ml water, and place on stove over medium heat, whisking constantly to not burn. Boil mixture for 1 full minute, take off heat, and add butter and vanilla. Pour filling into baked tart shell and place plastic wrap directly on surface of pie. Chill overnight before serving.

