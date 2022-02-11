Praising Jan. 6 Rioters as ‘Patriots’ Just Got Virginia’s Top Election Lawyer Fired

The Virginia deputy attorney general overseeing elections under new GOP Attorney General Jason Miyares was forced out Thursday after her Facebook posts praising Jan. 6 Capitol rioters and echoing former President Donald Trump’s false claims about the election being stolen were discovered.

Monique Miles, who was sworn in last month as the deputy attorney general for Government Operations and Transactions in Miyares’ office, left the office Thursday after the Washington Post uncovered Facebook posts in which she praised Capitol rioters.

Videos by VICE

“Patriots have stormed the Capitol. No surprise. The deep state has awoken the sleeping giant,” Miles wrote on Jan. 6, according to the Post. “Patriots are not taking this lying down. We are awake, ready and will fight for our rights by any means necessary.”

Miles also made multiple posts declaring that Trump won the election, the Post reported. “These left wing violent loonies better realize that DJT is getting a second term,” Miles wrote in one post dated Nov. 16, 2020.

Miles’ former division represents the state in election litigation and gives legal advice on various matters to the state’s election agencies, the Post reported.

Whether Miles was fired or resigned is in contention. Miyares’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from VICE News, but told multiple outlets that Miles had resigned, maintaining that Miyares himself did not agree with his former deputy. Miyares’ office told the New York Times that Miles had resigned, but also that the office had “parted ways” with her for a “lack of transparency during her initial interviews for the position.

“We appreciate her service and wish her well in the future,” spokesperson Victoria LaCivita told the Times. “The Attorney General has been very clear — Joe Biden won the election and he has condemned the January 6th attack.”

Miles had a different version of events. “I didn’t resign,” Miles said in a Thursday tweet replying to a supporter. “I was terminated.”

Miles told the Post in an email that she now believes that President Joe Biden won the election, but called the coverage of the Facebook posts a “character assassination” and accused liberals of “having their daggers out for black conservative females.”

On Thursday night, Miles retweeted a post calling for Miyares to reinstate her and tweeted that there was a “double standard” over what Democrats could get away with, referring specifically to former Gov. Ralph Northam, who admitted to wearing blackface, and former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who was accused of sexual assault. Democrats in Virginia and elsewhere at the time almost uniformly called for Northam’s and Fairfax’s resignations, though both refused to step down and served out the rest of their terms.

“The left thinks people like me should be out of a job but two white men who thought it was okay to rock black face & a black man alleged to have committed sexual assault get to keep theirs,” Miles tweeted. “Double standard dems? My ideas after the election and rally v. their alleged acts?”

Gov. Northam wore black face, Lt Gov. Fairfax had numerous sexual assault allegations, and AG Herring wore blackface and all three served their entire terms despite folks demanding their resignation. The diff between them and me? (Part I) — Monique Miles (@MMStillSpeaks) February 11, 2022

Miles added in another tweet: “The Dems are real good about backing their people!”

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.