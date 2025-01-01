Virgo, January 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For loyal, gracious, and pragmatic Virgo: what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of January.

We enter the cosmic New Year under multiple planetary retrogrades, the most notable being Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus. All pesky leftovers from the previous year, each planet’s regressive period colors our daily celestial forecasts differently. While retrogrades often get a bad reputation, these periods have plenty of merits. Namely, retrogrades offer an ideal opportunity to learn more about yourself, allowing you to understand those around you better. Nevertheless, they’re notorious for a reason.

Videos by VICE

First, Mars retrograde will continue decreasing motivation and zapping energy levels into the new year. As tempting as it might be to rush ahead with your new year plans, the cosmos encourages a slower, more thoughtful approach this time around. You have twelve months ahead of you to do what you want to do, Virgo. Don’t undermine your own progress by making hasty decisions straight out of the gate. Listen to your body, mind, and your external circumstances. Sometimes, the universe lets us know we’re not quite ready for a particular path via unexpected mishaps and sloppy mistakes.

Uranus and Jupiter’s retrograde periods also persist through most of the month. Although these faraway planets’ influences over us on Earth are less strong than the planets immediately surrounding us, like Mercury and Venus, they do come with their fair share of challenges. Uranus encourages innovative thinking and healthy rebellion. It calls us to tap into parts of ourselves that we’ve kept hidden. Radical honesty and defiance of the status quo permeate this month’s cosmic energy. Meanwhile, Jupiter exacerbates these feelings by opening our minds to new ideas and perspectives. Inner expansion goes hand in hand with Uranus’ inner rebellion, creating a tumultuous but rewarding atmosphere.

Your ruling planet, Mercury, begins the month in a waning opposition to Jupiter retrograde, further emphasizing the latter gas giant’s effects on your Zodiac sign. Fortunately, this celestial standoff will be over before the end of the first week of the year. But its effects are still something to look out for, Virgo. Be wary of your ego’s ability to get in your own way. Assuming you know everything is a surefire way to guarantee that you don’t. Your wisdom and experience are contingent on your ability to stay humble.

By January 6, Mercury falls into another challenging alignment as it forms a square with Neptune in Pisces. Neptune is a far less pragmatic influence than Mercury, choosing to prioritize daydreams and fantasies over logic and experience. You might feel yourself pulled between these two emotional extremes during this time. As frustrating as it might feel in the moment, try to keep your eyes on the bigger picture. There are parts of either end of the spectrum worth keeping around. Don’t let your urgency to settle the matter once and for all prevent you from reaping the rewards of both your romantic and responsible sides.

This month’s full Moon on January 13 will be particularly powerful as it reaches its peak under its native celestial domain, Cancer. Full Moons naturally enhance emotional clarity and intuition. When placed in its ruling sign, these effects strengthen for better or worse. Sensitivity can deepen bonds and forge stronger connections. But it can also lead to conflict or reckless behavior if left unattended. Pay close attention to your internal cues so that you can wield this lunar power, not be overcome by it.

Take notes on the events that occur under the revealing glow of the full Moon. By January 16, the waning gibbous will enter your domain, shifting our focus toward necessary goodbyes and closure. This shrinking lunar phase fosters an introspective energy that helps you better analyze your progress thus far and what steps or redirections you need to take moving forward. Radical honesty is crucial. You can try to save face with other people if you feel it’s appropriate. But your inner being is the one person from which you don’t have to hide if you don’t want to.

The Sun begins its trek into Aquarius from Capricorn on January 19, shifting the overall elemental influence of the cosmos from earth-ruled to air-ruled. As a fellow earth sign, this transition will increase feelings of instability and flux as the ego-driven Sun leaves pragmatic Capricorn. Have faith in your problem-solving skills, Virgo. Personal growth is contingent on your ability to loosen your grip on the circumstances around you. You can’t practice for every potential disaster or pitfall. You have to move forward with the knowledge that if (emphasis on if) you run into hurdles, you’ll be able to handle them.

Two days later, on January 21, your ruling planet forms a challenging square with Chiron, suggesting that the cosmic call for inner confidence might have been left to ring ad nauseam. Of course, the ideal outcome of past hurt is to learn from it and use it in the future to avoid similar misfortunes. But this isn’t a perfect world, stargazer, and important lessons don’t often stick the first time. The good news is that the more you encounter this universal lesson, the easier it will become with each confrontation.

January 23 will be another potent energy day as your ruling planet forms two coinciding but paradoxical alignments: a direct opposition to Mars retrograde and a trine with Uranus retrograde. The former alignment signals roadblocks, project delays, and potential communication breakdowns. Meanwhile, the latter alignment suggests an increased ability to navigate these issues creatively and confidently. Focus on the end goal, trust your instincts, and things will work out in due time, Virgo.

Mercury enters Aquarius on January 28, a day before the new Moon reaches its darkest point in the same celestial domain. The new Moon’s presence in Aquarius lends itself to innovative and inspirational planning for what’s to come. It’s an ideal time to rest, regroup, and consider your next steps. Mercury’s placement in Aquarius only increases the likelihood that you’ll come up with your best ideas yet, as your ruling planet offers greater intellectual and communicative abilities. Use the end of the month to explore, experiment, and go against the grain. You might be surprised at how much you enjoy what you find.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Virgo! See you next month.