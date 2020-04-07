Porn Company Offers Performers Equipment to Safely Shoot Porn at Home

Studio porn performers are taking a serious economic blow during the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, the national trade organization for the adult industry asked studios to stop shooting new content “until further notice.” For many, in-person studio work, collaboration with other performers, and access to set equipment is a huge part of their income—and without it, more are forced to wade into the world of independent production, a transition that’s not always easy.



On Monday, Vixen Media Group announced that it plans to make this transition easier for some performers, by sending them customized packages including cameras, ring lights, toys, and lingerie so they can more easily work from home. In total, the packages will be worth $250,000. The performers who get the packages will also be paid for the content they produce from home, which will be part of a new series called “Intimates.”

Los Angeles-based Vixen Media Group owns multiple studios, including Blacked, Tushy, Deeper, and its flagship studio Vixen, which together produce some of the most popular adult content online.

“Vixen Media Group has always been known for promoting the art of adult performance and unprecedented quality. We aim to showcase models’ beauty through content that stands above the rest and we remain committed to these values as the day-to-day operations of our production team shifts,” Vixen Media Group Director, Kayden Kross, said in a press release.

“Vixen will be looking to work with a variety of models in different formats, be it with couples, roommates, solo performers, etc.,” a spokesperson for the company told Motherboard. “We will look to work with those who are familiar with our brands, share our vision and values or are simply compatible with what we think our customers would like to see. Overall aesthetics of the look and their existing work are certainly factors we will take into consideration, really no differently than how we worked prior to the pandemic.”

Investing in performers’ safety and creatively responding to a crisis sets a high bar within the industry—an industry that’s already mobilizing to adapt to an uncertain situation, with some sites giving extra payouts for performers, free content (even when it backfires) and increased platform support for models.



“Beyond creating unique content, the true goal of this initiative is for us to offer an opportunity of substance, both creatively and monetarily, to the performers during such a volatile time,” the Vixen spokesperson said.