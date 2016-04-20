Bring Out Your Inner Britney With This Vogue Mix For NYC’s First Spice Ball

On Thursday, April 28, the New York-based, all-female collective Haus of Spice will team up with forward-thinking bass label Loveless Records to host “Spice Ball” at the Ridgewood, Queens venue Trans-Pecos. The 90s-themed vogue ball will feature performances with cash prizes, all soundtracked by a trio of New York’s best party-starters: MikeQ of Qween Beat, Tygapaw, and Gooddroid, who are all slated to bring a hot selection of ballroom, vogue and raw club music.

At the top of the menu are five categories of themed competitions, chosen to represent favorite moments in 90s pop culture—including a “Face” category where contestants will show off their best Christina Aguilera versus Britney Spears looks. Haus of Spice and Loveless Records have invited”club kids, ballroom girls, and anyone who has ever “lusted to walk a ballroom floor” to experience a night brimming with 90’s nostalgia and retro glamour.

In anticipation of the event, Tygapaw, Gooddroid and Qween Beat affiliate Quest?onmarc have put together a special mix to set the fierce and fun vibe for the night. The mix was made during an hour-long back-to-back-to-back session, and the result showcases “the many different faces of vogue and ballroom and how it has influenced other genres of dance music, both mainstream and underground, today.”

Check out all details for the event here, and get those outfits ready.

