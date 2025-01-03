Waka Flocka Flame Faked Being Jumped By 10 Men to… Prove a Point About Fake News?

As of this week, Waka Flocka Flame can add “fake news whistleblower” to his resume.

The rapper recently took to social media to claim he was jumped by 10 people and had to fight them off alone, only to turn around and imply that he faked the whole thing to prove a point about media incompetence.

Videos by VICE

On New Year’s Day, Waka took to Threads to share a picture of himself with facial injuries that were sustained in the alleged brawl, writing alongside the photo: “Can’t believe nobody helped me fight ten n****s off but I’m still standing ten toes marks.”

The following day, on Jan. 2, Waka jumped back on Threads to say the post was “fake news,” writing: “Internet be so quick to believe shit without doing any research…too many ppl just proved how easy it is to believe.”

He also shared a post seemingly shared on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Not a single media outlet that reported on my shit reached out to me or my team to confirm anything… they ran with a caption as they headline. Imagine a world where facts aint checked and a ig post can steer a string of #news.”

Finally, he added a “Flocka Facts” comment on Treads. “Life can be a movie or a reality… all how you look at it.. remember do yo research,” he wrote. “Confirm yo facts… most importantly dont let em manipulate… cuz I just showed yall how easy it is to create a fake narrative outta a picture.”

I think we can all agree that the clear moral of this story is “assume the worst of people because they’re a bunch of liars and fakes,” as opposed to “maybe don’t lie on the internet for clout or self-righteous indignation,” but I should probably have that fact-checked that before making an assumption.