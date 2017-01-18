These Cookie Dough Cookies Are the Best of Both Worlds

Cookies: great. Cookie dough: absolutely phenomenal (even if it can kill you). But suppose you could combine the golden warmth of a fresh-baked cookie with the ooey gooey fabulosity of batter—wouldn’t that be something?

Oh yes. Cookie dough cookies are a reality.

They combine the chewy goodness of fresh-baked, just-like-Mom-made-’em chocolate chip cookies with the (literally) raw indulgence and blissful gluttony of stuffing your face with cookie dough (so worth the salmonella risk). Eat them for breakfast, lunch, dinner, fourthmeal… Is there ever a time when they could truly be resisted?

As for the recipe, you basically just make some really bomb chocolate-chip cookies, stop the baking process a little early, and throw them in the freezer to preserve the doughy quality of their soft centers.

But seriously, Christina Tosi of Momofuku Milk Bar came up with these bad boys, so you know they’re gonna be phenomenal.