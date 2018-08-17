Watch Action Bronson Fish At Coney Island Using Nathan’s Hot Dogs as Bait

Coney Island isn’t exactly the ideal location to go fishing, especially during the dead of winter. But that didn’t dissuade Action Bronson and the rest of the F*ck, That’s Delicious crew from heading to the Brooklyn beach on the hunt for some seafood in freezing temperatures. During this week’s episode of the VICELAND show, the guys stopped at Nathan’s Famous to feast on iconic summer grub and pick up bait. Yes, they used hot dogs to catch fish. And yes, they were successful. Who knew fish loved mystery meat?