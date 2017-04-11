Watch an Exclusive New Scene From Season Five of ‘Orange is the New Black’

The last season of Netflix’s Orange is the New Black was a wild ride, with Poussey’s shocking death and an explosive cliffhanger that left us in the middle of a chaotic prison riot. In its fifth season, debuting June 9, the show delves into totally new territory, with events that will change the show both inside the prison and outside the gates. The season takes place over just three days, in real time, at Litchfield prison, picking up exactly where we left off last year.

In this exclusive scene from season five, Daya finds herself at the center of the riot holding a gun and all the power as Piper and Alex are determined to avoid the drama.

