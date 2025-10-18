Watch: Mercedes Mone Pays Tribute to Selena Quintanilla at CMLL Show

Mercedes Mone made the hearts of many go “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” Friday night.

The AEW TBS Champion defended one of her many championships — the CMLL Women’s Title — against Persephone. On her way to the ring, fans in attendance heard Selena Quintanilla’s infamous voice blaring through the speakers of Arena Mexico. Not only that, Mone herself wore gear inspired by Quintanilla’s iconic sparkly purple jumpsuit. She also wore bangs to really add that Selena flair.

Videos by VICE

Con música de Selena así fue la entrada de Mercedes Moné en su lucha ante Persephone por el campeonato femenil del CMLL pic.twitter.com/XgPhRBggab — Iván Navarro (@IvanNavarro1006) October 18, 2025

Mercedes Mone Becomes Longest Reigning TBS Champion

Mone has had the run of a lifetime since departing WWE. She aimed to prove that great women’s wrestling is global, not just in Stamford, Connecticut. She’s racked up 10 championships over the last year. Most recently, she won the BODYSLAM Women’s Championship on October 10.

Following her match with Persephone, retaining the CMLL title, she issued a challenge for the TBS Championship for this weekend’s AEW WrestleDream. Her mystery opponent will also put their title on the line in the match, giving Mone an opportunity to become 11 belts Mone.

This week, she became the longest reigning TBS Champion, surpassing Jade Cargill’s dominating streak of 508 days. Cargill, now signed to WWE, held the title from January 5, 2021, until May 28, 2023. Mone won the title at Double or Nothing 2024. But that’s not the only record she can break with the title. Cargill defended it a total of 25 times before dropping it to Kris Statlander and Mone currently has 22 defenses.

“She wanted it all, but she never got to hold it all,” Mone said of her Sasha Banks persona in an interview with CBS Sports. “Mercedes Mone, the CEO, is everything ‘The Legit Boss’ wanted to be. She controls her life, narrative and intellectual property.

Stay tuned to VICE for updates on AEW