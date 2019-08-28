Watch the Creepy Final Trailer for ‘Joker,’ Starring Joaquin Phoenix



Todd Phillips’ upcoming Joker is set to be one of the most exciting and anticipated movies of 2019. Starring Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, a struggling and depressed stand-up comedian and amateur clown living in Gotham City, the film promises to be a gritty origin story of one of the most iconic DC Comics villains ever. At only a fraction of the budget ($55 million) of other massive superhero movies like Aquaman ($160 million) or Man of Steel ($230 million), the forthcoming thriller may well end up feeling more like Taxi Driver or Fight Club than any of the bigger comic book blockbusters.

It’s out October 4 and also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, and Marc Maron, Frances Conroy, and Brett Cullen. It’s got a creepy and dark new trailer, which you can watch below.