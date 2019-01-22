Watch the ‘Last Chance High’ Boxset Free On All 4

In 2014, filmmakers Brent and Craig Renaud won a Peabody Award for the VICE series Last Chance High, chronicling life inside the walls of Chicago’s Moses Montefiore Academy, a public high school home to students struggling with emotional disorders. Now, you can watch the full box set of their eight-part, award-winning series for free on All 4.

In the series, we meet the school’s most at-risk students and the administrators and teachers fighting to keep them out of juvie. It’s frustrating for the staff to see their students fight, swear and storm out of class – but they might be the kids’ last chance for help.

Videos by VICE

Watch the ‘Last Chance High’ box set free here.