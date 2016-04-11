Watch the New Trailer for ‘Fantastical Beasts and Where to Find Them’

Read: Some Adults Got Really Pissed Because They Couldn’t Go to a Children’s Harry Potter Party

The latest trailer for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them has arrived, so Potterheads finally have something to distract them from terrorizing children at Harry Potter-themed events.

The Harry Potter spinoff is inspired by JK Rowling’s 2001 book of the same name—a short guide to magical creatures on Harry’s school supply list for Hogwarts, written by a character named Newt Scamander.

The movie reimagines Newt as the story’s protagonist, who sneaks a bunch of monsters into New York City after getting expelled from Hogwarts in the 1920s. One of the creatures inevitably gets loose, and Newt, played by Eddie Redmayne, has to find it while dodging a dark wizard catcher (Colin Farrell), who’s hot on his tail.

Fantastic Beasts—which is apparently going to be the first in a trilogy, because why not—hits theaters November 18.