Watch the Pilot Episodes of Some Upcoming VICELAND Shows Right Now

You’ve heard that we are launching a TV channel, right? It’s kind of a big deal for us. The whole thing is going live on Monday, February 29, but we’re so excited about all the stuff we’ve been working on that we couldn’t wait that long. Over the past week we’ve been premiering the pilots to some upcoming shows online.

Some of the shows are brand new, like Ellen Page’s GAYCATION, and some are classic VICE favorites that have been reimagined for TV, like WEEDIQUETTE. They’re all pretty good, if we do say so ourselves.

Videos by VICE

If you didn’t have a chance to give all those pilots a watch when we first released them, here’s a handy little round-up so you’ve got them all in one place. (We understand you are lazy—it is the weekend, you’re probably hungover. We got you.)

BALL’S DEEP

Premieres Wednesday, March 2

Thomas Morton has been a VICE GOAT since forever. It’s about time he’s got his own television show. Variety recently called him the “poor man’s George Plimpton,” but did George Plimpton ever bare-knuckle box a teenager in the Peruvian Andes? Plimpton was too busy prancing around Paris with Terry Southern to attempt half the shit Thomas has.

GAYCATION

Premieres Wednesday, March 2

GAYCATION is one of our new shows, tailor-made for VICELAND. In it, Ellen Page takes her best friend Ian Daniel to investigate what life is like for LGBT people around the globe. Remember when Page got up in Ted Cruz’s shit last year? Yeah, that was for GAYCATION. We’re really proud to have her, and this pilot proves why.

FLOPHOUSE

Premieres Thursday, March 3

FLOPHOUSE is another new show, this time about the lives of up-and-coming stand-up comics. It was dreamed up by the immeasurably talented Lance Bangs, and the first episode even features some folks who have written for us before, like Brandon Wardell and Clare O’Kane. We’re pretty sure Josh Androsky pops up somewhere in there, too.

NOISEY

Premieres Tuesday, March 1

For the pilot episode of their VICELAND series, Noisey went to Compton to hang out with Kendrick Lamar and take a hard look at the impact gang life has on the city’s inhabitants. Do you like Kendrick? Do you like music? Do you like anything? Watch this.

F*CK, THAT’S DELICIOUS

Premieres Thursday, March 3

Action Bronson’s food and lifestyle show is another classic VICE joint that’s made the leap to the big time. Let’s let Mr. Wonderful himself sell this one himself, with his verse from “Baby Blue”: There were times I used to hide my feelings / Now I’m butt naked in the Lamborghini / And motherfuckers can’t see me / Wait ’til this chick see me on TV, I make the shit look easy.

WEEDIQUETTE

Premieres Tuesday, March 1

Finally, did we forget to mention that WEEDIQUETTE is making the great leap to TV as well? In the premiere, Krishna travels to Oregon and California to meet families who—as a last resort—have turned to hyper-potent weed oil to treat their children’s life-threatening cancers with seemingly positive results.

Give all those pilots a watch and we’ll see you on the airwaves when Monday rolls around.