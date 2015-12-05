Watch the Pornographic Fantasy For Peaches’s “Rub” — But Maybe Not At Work

Though Canadian musician Peaches has never shied from sexually explicit content, the video for the title track from her latest album Rub, is literally in your face. It begins in a desert with a woman meditating in the nude and ends with Peaches and her drummer full-frontal pissing in front of the camera. Peaches fills the five-minute video with joyously erotic and sapphic pleasure cranked to eleven. Nothing is left to the imagination. And while she doesn’t fulfill the refrain “can’t talk right now / this chick’s dick is in my mouth” — she comes damn close.