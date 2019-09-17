Watch the Trailer For Netflix’s Harrowing New Docuseries ‘Living Undocumented’

The first trailer for Netflix’s new docuseries Living Undocumented dropped Tuesday, and it could provide one of the most gripping, personal looks at the American immigration system yet when it debuts October 2. The series follows eight undocumented families as they try to avoid deportation and find a pathway to American citizenship amid changing laws and obstacles in the Trump era.

“Rather than discussing this issue with only statistics and policy debates, we wanted viewers to hear directly from the immigrants themselves, in their own words, with all the power and emotion that these stories reflect,” producer Aaron Saidman told Deadline. From the looks of the trailer, families in the series have taken the risky leap to let camera crews in on harrowing, intimate moments as children and parents fight for their futures.

Living Undocumented is executive produced by Selena Gomez, who has been ramping up her producing credits as of late, which include Netflix’s smash series 13 Reasons Why as well as other upcoming projects. Other producers on Living Undocumented, like the Emmy-winning duo Saidman and Eli Holzman, have previously produced criminal justice documentaries like Free Meek.

