Watching the Euro 2024 Final with England Fans in Benidorm

Last night, the England men’s football team added another famous loss to their pantheon of glorious failures, leveling from a goal down but ultimately coming up short against a superior Spanish side.

We sent photographer Yushy Pachnanda to Benidorm—a sun-drenched paradise on the shores of the Mediterranean known for its population of hedonistic English tourists and ex-pats—to capture the chaos that unfurled before, during, and after Spain’s late 2-1 victory.

Follow Yushy on Instagram @_yushy

yushy EURO-2.jpg
yushy EURO-3.jpg
yushy EURO-7.jpg
yushy EURO-12.jpg
yushy EURO-22.jpg
yushy EURO-24.jpg
yushy EURO-25.jpg
yushy EURO-26.jpg
yushy EURO-27.jpg
yushy EURO-8.jpg
yushy EURO-28.jpg
yushy EURO-34.jpg
yushy EURO-36.jpg
yushy EURO-44.jpg
yushy EURO-46.jpg
yushy EURO-47.jpg
yushy EURO-53.jpg
