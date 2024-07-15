Watching the Euro 2024 Final with England Fans in Benidorm

Last night, the England men’s football team added another famous loss to their pantheon of glorious failures, leveling from a goal down but ultimately coming up short against a superior Spanish side.

We sent photographer Yushy Pachnanda to Benidorm—a sun-drenched paradise on the shores of the Mediterranean known for its population of hedonistic English tourists and ex-pats—to capture the chaos that unfurled before, during, and after Spain’s late 2-1 victory.

Videos by VICE

Follow Yushy on Instagram @_yushy