Waypoint Weekend Episode 11: Hyper Gambling XIV — GOD DOG Edition

This weekend will be spent diving into the Overgrowth (and subsequently getting my ass kicked) in Hyper Light Breaker. I wrote about my experience in the Early Access launch and, while it’s missing some content to make it feel “complete”, I can’t seem to stop thinking about it. As empty as Breaker‘s world may be in its current state, Heart Machine has managed to make something so atmospheric and alluring that I keep wanting to stay in it.

I’ve mostly been playing solo, but I managed to find a couple of randoms to play with yesterday. Exploring the Overgrowth in isolation is cool and all, but let me tell you, Hyper Light Breaker is an experience meant to be shared. Hoverboarding around liminal terrain, uncovering the secrets of a new world. It’s a feeling you rarely capture after the early stages of a game’s development. There’s no in-game communication, and I kind of prefer that. The silent camaraderie between strangers as we dive into the unknown together is an adventure on its own.

My weekend will be relatively light gaming-wise because I’ll be so hopped up for the Eagles game that I won’t be able to focus on anything else. But I will be getting some Dungeons and Degenerate Gamblers in, as well as another pretty dope indie horror game you’ll have to wait to read more about. Now everybody get in line, let’s say it together one more time…Go Birds!

Another weekend free, another weekend to devote countless hours to Final Fantasy XIV. After bursting through Heavensward in what felt like a few sittings, I’m onto the world of Stormblood. I’ve been loving the new regions, and everything is just so beautiful to look at. I’ve been neglecting the MSQ in favor of running more Dailies, but I should finally start putting in the work, shouldn’t I?

Splitting my time between the PC version on my PlayStation 5 version for ease of access, I need to wait just a little longer to finally scoot my character over to Gilgamesh permanently. If there’s one thing that annoys me to no end in Final Fantasy XIV, it’s the extreme amount of time I need to wait to finally do things like this, but we’re finally almost there.

You know what I’m in the mood for this weekend? Some good old-fashioned Okami! I thought I wanted to play a roguelike or cozy game. But, instead, I want to hang out with a snarky wolf goddess totally unbothered by the world around her. It helps that even today, Okami is a 10/10 title no matter the console generation. Plus, my fervor for the game is back now that we’re finally getting a sequel!

Back then, “Zelda but with a dog” was the biggest insult anyone could throw at the experience. Think about that for a second. It’s so terrible to be compared to one of the best action-adventure game series of all time. When that sequel comes out, though? Zelda is going to be “Okami but with a Link.”

January has been no slouch on fantastic games to play, but sometimes? We just need that comfort food to make sure our next session can be even better. With February already right around the corner, we've got some massive new titles ready to release, so keep your eyes and ears peeled to see what's coming down the pipeline.