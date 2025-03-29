Waypoint Weekend Episode 19: Blowing the Dust off of Some Classics

It somehow feels like we just started the week, and it’s already time to call it quits. Sure, there’s still plenty of things that need to be done, but they’ll be done in style. Jumping into some of our favorite games during Waypoint Weekend is the name of the game, and it’s our best chance to finally play a bit of catch-up with one another. Let’s find out what games we’re all going to be playing and what we can look forward to during another action-packed weekend.

Welcome Back to Waypoint Weekend, Where The Grass Is Green, And Everyone’s Pretty

Screenshot: Neople

This weekend, I’ll be diving back into The First Berserker: Khazan. I reviewed it last week, walking away thoroughly impressed, but I didn’t actually finish it. Oops! Don’t tell anyone! While I’m fairly certain I’m in the last act of the game, there’s still a bit more suffering to go.

Videos by VICE

Khazan has some of the most satisfying Soulslike combat I’ve experienced in a while. And that’s certainly where it shines the brightest. Its presentation, a mixture of gritty environments and cel-shaded anime-esque characters, is very pretty to look at. Unfortunately, its atmosphere and world design aren’t the most inspired I’ve seen in the genre. Regardless, I’m excited to jump back in and go sicko mode this weekend.

Screenshot: Atari

I’ve been on a bit of an Atari kick again lately, and I’m not going to apologize about it. After discovering that they’ve been revitalizing old properties with new life, I figured it was time for me to dive in and check out some of the classics again. That’s why I’m going to be diving even further into Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration this weekend. I need to experience some more of the games in here, especially now that I’ve bought the Classic Joystick.

Otherwise? I’m going to be spending some time on a cursed island in a game that I can’t talk too much about yet, but I’ve covered plenty on here before. I’m pretty sure you can figure it out from just that, I pinky promise. Hehe. And there’s a solid chance for some more Xenoblade Chronicles X if time allows. It seems like it’s going to be a very busy weekend here.

Screenshot: DESTINYbit

Nitro Gen Omega is a turn-based tactical RPG I’m currently obsessed with. I saw a trailer for it randomly, and I fell in love. Turn-based? RPG? MECHS? You don’t have to say much else to sell me. A Steam demo is live, and I need as many people to play it as possible. This weekend? Next weekend? Just do it. Aren’t sold yet? Check this out from the Steam description:

“A challenging, high-stakes experience where injuries and even death are real threats to your crew. Managing morale is crucial, as pilots may act on their own in unplanned Dramatic Moments. The pressure of combat might lead them to a Crisis or Breakdown… but it’s in these critical moments that true heroes are made. Watch your pilots surpass their limits and overcome the odds in a fighting system inspired by shonen anime.” Let’s do it.

Screenshot: Giants Software

So, I will be spending this weekend locked into an ever-expanding manor of secrets and one other game I can’t tell you about. But I know it’s gonna be special. Beyond that, maybe me and the homies will get these farms up.

Thus Ends ANother Episode of Waypoint Weekend

It seems like we’ve all got quite the exciting weekend ahead of us. No matter if we’re venturing into an anime-inspired Soulslike world or just chilling with some classics, we’re all getting into something new and exciting during this Waypoint Weekend. As always, thanks for checking this out, and keep being amazing.