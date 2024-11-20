Waypoint Wishlist: PS2 Edition

The PlayStation 2 has to be one of the most iconic consoles to have ever been released. Being home to franchises like Ape Escape and Grand Theft Auto is no small feat, and there’s a reason why this console is as fondly remembered as it is. It’s also home to plenty of games that deserve a second chance at life, and we’ve dug through the vault to discuss our picks for the top games we’d love to see remastered or remade for the current generation of consoles on this week’s episode of Waypoint Wishlist.

welcome to the waypoint wishlist

Screenshot: CAPCOM

Resident Evil Outbreak is one of the most creative titles in the Resident Evil franchise. The fact that Capcom has kept this gem in the vault, never to be touched again, is criminal. If you don’t know, here’s my Outbreak synopsis. You start off having to choose from a handful of random Raccoon City citizens at the start of the titular outbreak — each with a unique ability. Then, you choose from a few “scenarios,” each lasting no longer than 45 minutes to an hour. You could have wildly different objectives per level. However, let’s talk about the introductory bar level.

Videos by VICE

Here, the objective is simple: get the hell out of there and get to an extraction point. The coolest thing about the game? Everything, from where weapons were located, to zombie spawn points, to mini-events you had to adapt to? Procedurally generated. This was a Resident Evil that required you to think your way through. You could barricade doors, giving yourself time to search a room for resources and strategize, finding out how you could best save yourself and your friends. A door locked during one run? This time, it’s open — and unfortunately, someone in the squad picked the lady that picks locks thinking they had an easy time ahead of them.

ignore this — I just talk too much

That‘s the joy of Outbreak. The panic of figuring out how to escape before you’re overwhelmed. Collaborating with friends to use characters’ unique abilities to get to the end. Basically, Resident Evil Outbreak was a series of high-stakes (and potentially lethal) escape rooms. And I want it back! Top-to-bottom remake, keep the roguelike elements, and get even crazier with the scenarios. If you must, sure — go on and make the usual suspects “special” characters you can use. Chris, Leon, Wesker, Jill, blahblahblah. I actually prefer the idea of experiencing the outbreak from an average person’s perspective!

Screenshot: Clover Studios

If there’s a game I believe deserves a second chance in this life, it’s got to be God Hand. A beat-em-up with a slick combo system brought to life with a larger-than-life protagonist and plot. Sure, some of the humor hasn’t aged exactly the best, but even revisiting it in 2024, it’s clear God Hand deserved more. I also remember just being enamored with the cover art for this one when I was younger, thinking it was the most punk-rock thing I’d ever seen.

God Hand has earned a cult hit status after its initial release, and for good reason. Even now, it’s got one of the most complex and rewarding combat systems in all of gaming past, present, and future. I don’t think any other game has come close to matching the pure insanity God Hand has to offer.

Clover Studios had their hand in making some of the most iconic masterpieces of this generation. Viewtiful Joe immediately comes to mind when I think of this studio, but God Hand takes its rightful place on the throne when it comes to games I believe deserve a remaster or remake. Honestly? Just remaster it, or even better yet? Put it on the PS2 classics library and let me play it on modern hardware.

Screenshot: Sony Computer Entertainment

There is no game I had more fun playing on PS2 than SOCOM II: U.S. Navy Seals. Not one. This, to me, is the GOAT tactical shooter (sorry, Rainbow Six Vegas 2). Single-player, multiplayer, it didn’t matter. This game was elite in every possible way. You could even give orders via the headset in single-player sessions.

Yes, I would use it when I played with friends, and yes, I felt like a badass. It’s criminal that Sony hasn’t revisited this franchise.

I absolutely have to agree with Anthony here. SOCOM was one of those games that blew my mind when I was growing up, and it’s a shame to see the franchise rot away in the past. Sure, there have been plenty of other phenomenal tactical shooters like STALKER 2 that have filled the void in my heart, but these games just had the juice. Until next week, this has been Waypoint Wishlist!