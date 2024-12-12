Waypoint Wishlist: Sega Genesis Edition

Back before Sega took a backseat as a publisher, they released some of the most iconic consoles of all time. Without the Sega Genesis, we wouldn’t have Sonic as we know him today. This powerful beast of mechanical origins was also home to some of the greatest games ever made. And on this episode of Waypoint Wishlist, we talk about what gems we’d love to see on modern hardware.

Screenshot: YouTube/AL82 Retrogaming Longplays

I will forever remember my time with the Sega Genesis as my introduction to the hellspawn that is The Lion King. But there are also way too many classics to name. It was my main console as a kid, and I played everything from Golden Axe to Vectorman — and the surprisingly fun Ecco The Dolphin. It’s a console that deserves even more than it gets. And all that’s before we even get to Sonic.



Screenshot: YouTube/SEGA MD2

While the speedy blue hedgehog may have been the platforming mascot for Sega, there was another platformer that always grabbed my attention. I still don’t know how we got our hands on this particular cart, because I never remember reading anything about it or even asking for it, but Marko’s Magic Football is my choice for this particular episode of Waypoint Wishlist.

It’s kind of a nothingburger when it comes to platformers, but it was one of those games I couldn’t remember if I dreamed about or if it existed. Only a few years ago was I reminded that it existed when I stumbled across a copy at a mom-and-pop game store. And only then did I remember how wild and weird this one was. If there was any game that deserves another chance at life, especially on current-generation consoles, I’d love to see someone work some magic on Marko’s Magic Football. But keep the soundtrack the same as it is; this game had some bops.

Screenshot: YouTube/John Brain

Before Conker’s Bad Fur Day led to thousands of impressionable kids being grounded, a platforming hero represented what we all know and love so well: burps, farts, and boogers. Boogerman: A Pick and Flick Adventure was the epitome of toilet humor in the Sega Genesis era and, quite possibly, one of the stupidest games ever made. And I mean that in the most endearing way possible.

Boogers, farts, and belches are your ammunition. Your ass, blasting propellant gases, launches you around like a built-in jetpack. You jump, flick, and fart your way through stages like “Flatulent Swamps” and “Pus Palace”, all oozing with a disgusting uniqueness. It’s dumb, it’s childish, and it’s something gaming needs today.

Screenshot: SEGA

Phantasy Star II is the only answer that makes sense to me for Waypoint Wishlist. Sadly, I didn’t even know about the series until I watched a Genesis post-mortem video on YouTube going over the console’s most underrated games. Technically, Phantasy Star II made its way across a couple of consoles throughout the franchise’s run. But, eh, it counts! Did y’all know that for a while, this series was basically anime space Game of Thrones? (…Without the overt violence and other graphic moments.) Political subterfuge, interplanetary strife, betrayal, surprisingly dark themes — Phantasy Star was playing for keeps.

It’s time for its grand revival. AAA turn-based anime RPG in space. Make Mass Effect jealous. Maybe not as complex as a Baldur’s Gate 3, but definitely with that degree of depth, care, and player agency involved! “We were a king once. Can we be king twice? We were bathing in milk. Played for diamonds and silk. Once. But we want it twice.” (Bonus points if you got that reference!)

Who knew we had such a wild and varied taste in games here? Certainly not me. No matter if you’re slinging boogers as Boogerman or being jumpscared by the terrifying NPCs of Marko’s Magic Football, there were plenty of amazing games on this console. That’s why we’ve gotten multiple SEGA Genesis Mini consoles over the years. While Sega did would Nintendon’t, we still miss their impact on the console market. Until the next episode of Waypoint Wishlist, keep on gaming and doing what you love.