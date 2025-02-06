Waypoint Wishlist: Wii Edition

The Nintendo Wii was an iconic console for many different reasons. It doesn’t matter if it was the console that finally got your grandma to understand why gaming was important, or if it was just the home of your favorite games. In this episode of Waypoint Wishlist, we’ll be going through and chatting about what games we’d love to see moved onto more powerful and newer hardware, and why they deserve a second chance at life.

Welcome Back To Waypoint Wishlist, Wii Would Like To Play

Screenshot: YouTube/Gaming Quarterly

More of a localization/remaster request, but I need to see Captain Rainbow finally make its way to the West. As the titular character, it’s up to you to make friends with parody versions of popular Nintendo characters. It looks like such a goofy time, and I need to see this brought to life for the post-irony generation.

Yes, there are English patches available. Yes, I may or may not have figured out how to do that on my Wii. No, there is no excuse as to why this game isn’t available in some way, shape, or form for a new audience. I would pay just about anything to see Captain Rainbow get another chance at the spotlight.

Screenshot: YouTube/NintendoComplete

Folks, it’s gotta be MadWorld. It had everything going for it! It was creative as hell, visually unique, and it was made by PlatinumGames! Like, we’re talking about an action extravaganza where you could play “Man Darts” — a game about hitting guys with a baseball bat to launch at a giant dartboard. That’s the kind of batshit insanity I want in a game!

…Unfortunately, MadWorld was spoiled by the fact that it came out on unrefined hardware. We were so close to greatness, but people were looking for Mario, not… that. Which is a shame because it reviewed well. If you bring MadWorld on the Switch? Oh, it would rake in the bucks — and I ain’t talking about basketball. Give me a bonkers MadWorld remake, Sega! Run. It. Back!

Screenshot: YouTube/10min Gameplay

When I play video games, I need everything to be on the line. I need the stakes high and the stress higher. And what’s more stressful than removing a patient’s cancerous growth with a Wiimote? That’s right, nothing.

That’s why we need a new Trauma Team game, or whatever Atlus wants to call the next entry in the Trauma Center series. I first realized I could easily be a surgeon in real life after playing the original Trauma Center: Under the Knife on Nintendo DS (arguably the best way to play). Now, it’s been almost 15 years since we’ve heard from the cast of Trauma Team, and my surgical skills are getting rusty. Hey Atlus, the Switch 2 is just around the corner, sooo…

And That’s Another Waypoint Wishlist In The Bag

There are so many fantastic games on the Wii, especially once you move all of the shovelware off to the side. Regardless of our picks, there are hundreds of other games that deserve another chance. I mean, imagine how hard Red Steel would go on the Switch 2, though. My original choice was going to be Dokapon Kingdom, but that recently saw a re-release on Steam, so I’ll have to dive into that one sooner rather than later. As always, thanks for checking out Waypoint Wishlist, and keep on being fantastic.