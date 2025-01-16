The VICE Games Squad Discusses What They Want To See on the Nintendo Switch 2

Finally, Nintendo did the thing. We’re in the era of the Nintendo Switch 2, and everybody’s buzzing about the upcoming console. So, it’s only fitting that the VICE Games folks relay our personal desires for the console’s future. (Nintendo, if you’re listening, please humor at least one or two of these. Please and thank you!)

for the love of the switch 2: dwayne jenkins selects ‘eternal darkness’

Screenshot: Nintendo

Yes, I ranted and raved about Eternal Darkness before. However, with the Switch 2 officially being announced, the game has drastically changed. Nintendo, you’re sitting on what was, at a point, one of the most creative horror games to ever come out. You have the rights, you have the talent, you have the technology. It’s high time for a Switch 2 sequel to this bad boy.

You see, everyone expects Mario, Sonic, Link, Samus, and the rest. But nobody — and I mean nobody — would see an Eternal Darkness sequel (or even a spiritual successor) coming. I would lose my mind with everyone else. “Nintendo’s trying their hand at horror again?!” It can work! I believe, Big N. Please. (Plus, Anthony stole what would’ve been my first choice, but Eternal Darkness is equally important!)

matt vatankhah selects ‘castlevania’

Screenshot: Konami/YouTube/NintendoComplete

It’s been over 10 years since we’ve had a proper entry in one of my favorite franchises of all time. Sure, there’s been spin-offs, a TV series, and plenty of remasters. But now, with the Switch 2 on the horizon, it’s time to bring an iconic series back to its roots. I’m talkin‘ Castlevania, baby.

I’ll take any excuse to jump back into the boots of a Belmont and whip some werewolf ass. Make it a Metroidvania. Make it the sickest platformer of 2025. Hell, make it another 3D entry ala Lords of Shadow (okay, please don’t actually do that). I’ll take anything at this point. I just want another reason to barge into Dracula’s Castle with ‘Vampire Killer’ and ‘Bloody Tears’ blasting in the background.

anthony franklin II selects ‘The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess’ and ‘the legend of zelda: the wind waker’ (damn you)

Screenshot: Nintendo

I expect Nintendo to hit pretty heavy out the gate with the Switch 2. I think Mario Kart is a pretty safe bet, all things considered. But how crazy is Nintendo willing to get? Everything in that trailer feels like a direct response to how the Wii U reveal went. There is no questioning that this is a new console.

So, what do I want to see? I think the launch is covered. But, shortly after? Well, Tears of the Kingdom did drop in 2023. We aren’t going to see a brand-spanking new Zelda for a while. But, what we could finally get is the long-rumored Twilight Princess and Wind Waker HD ports. I have a hard time believing Nintendo doesn’t want a Zelda game for the early portion of the lifecycle. They’ve gotta be coming here.

finally, to round off our switch 2 needs, shaun cichacki selects ‘Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater’

Screenshot: Konami

So, the Nintendo Switch 2 is finally real, huh? I can’t wait to finally get my hands on one of these bad boys and play tons of the new Mario Kart that got shown off today. While that may be a given for the launch of the console, there’s something else I’d love to see on there: Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Some of my fondest memories are playing through MGS3 on my 3DS, and why not celebrate the launch of a more powerful console with a more powerful version of the same game?

The possibility of getting to play MGS Delta on the go is instantly appealing, especially given the supposed power of the new handheld. If nothing else? Give me a Metal Gear Solid Collection 2 with MGS4, and I guess I’ll be fine for a little while. Free Metal Gear Solid 4 from its PlayStation 3 prison, please!