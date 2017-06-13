We Never Looked Better Than In These 90s Music Videos

I’m not too fond of nostalgia. I think life is just too short to be that focused on the past. But there’s one thing I can’t help but feel nostalgic about: classic music videos. Remember the 90s, back when music videos were actually good?

Compared to most city kids, I was admittedly a bit late on the MTV game. The channel was the source of all things cool back then and I spent countless afternoons glued to the television just shredding air guitar along with Nirvana videos.

But we didn’t just have MTV back then. We had MTV Indonesia. So 90s local acts like Netral and Pas sat alongside videos by US bands like Faith No More. Shows like MTV Ampuh were a weekly necessity if you wanted to know what was going on in Indonesia.

Sure, the videos weren’t in HD, but what was back then? And some of the songs seem pretty corny today. But the fashion was unbeatable. Today everyone is dressed in skinny jeans and coach jackets like they’re all working the sidelines of a Raiders game. In the 90s, everyone looked amazing in Doc Martins, bandanas, and high-waisted jeans with chunky belts. It’s no surprise that some of these are now making a comeback.

Here’s all the 90s music video fashions that still look killer today.

Natural Born Killers glasses

“Maafkan,” by Slank

Kaka was ahead of the sunglasses curve here, wearing these Woody Harrelson sunglasses in Slank’s music video for “Maafkan.” This was a time when Indonesian musicians hadn’t discovered how amazingly cool wearing sunglasses on stage looked, which is sort of weird when you consider how sunny it is here.

But here was Kaka rocking some Natural Born Killers shades—flip ups no less—with a bandana and a denim vest like some 90s rock icon. No one, and I mean no one, looks as effortlessly hip as Kaka when he casually flips those shades down.

Vintage heavy metal shirts

“Kangen,” by Dewa 19.



Today Dewa’s guitarist Andra Ramadhan looks like a typically fashionable “urban guy” who likes to play guitar in a denim button-down or a fitted t-shirt. But back in the day the guy had some seriously killer sartorial choices. Just look at this amazing classic Testament shirt from the band’s video for “Kangen.” This tee is probably a collectors’ item today, proof that heavy metal never goes out of style.

