We Reviewed Every Band Playing Coachella 2020

The post-holiday hangover isn’t the only thing we’re weathering this first week of January. Like clockwork, this time of year also means that the Coachella lineup has dropped. It comes as a welcome distraction for those who are worried about impending World War and also dig big-box music festivals, especially so for Californians with trust funds, A-to-F-list celebrities, and a whole slew of diverse artists with booking agents they probably won’t fire this year. We’re back with another totally accurate and deadly serious review of every single artist on the bill. Read up and please don’t get mad at us. (Or do. We don’t care.)

(Sandy) Alex G

Beto O’Rourke pissy pants are optional.

Videos by VICE

100 gecs

21 Savage

How much money for a second row lineup slot? (A lot.)

88rising’s Double Happiness

In this economy?

Adam Port

Adam’s gonna port you to sleep with this set.

Alec Benjamin

Alec Baldwin’s alter ego. He plays the saxophone; he wears tracksuits and Kangol hats and Ray-Bans; he, too, is a total asshole.

Ali Gatie

More like Nah-lie Gatie.

Altın Gün

This festival needs Gün Control.

Amber Mark

Watch an act without two first names instead.

Amyl and the Sniffers

Probably the only overtly poppers-themed band booked this year.

Anitta

For the love of God, do not bring out the Black Eyed Peas during your set.

ANNA

Isn’t Luc Besson cancelled?

Anna Calvi

Are we sure this isn’t the scammer The Cut wrote about?

Ari Lennox

If you can’t make her set, watch her on IG Live. It’s better than anything on Disney+.

Aya Nakamura

The opposite of those bands who hate VWLS.

BADBADNOTGOOD

Pretty accurate name.

Banda MS

Necessary attendance for a quebradita break.

beabadoobee

peepeepoopoo

Beach Bunny

Nice people. Good for them.

Beach Goons

Where I come from, these are called seagulls.

Bedouin

I’ll bedouin something else during their set.

Big Sean

Big Sean once rapped about smoking weed with Rosa Parks while they both held guns, and managed to make it sound lame as hell. Just a reminder in case you forgot.

Big Wild

Someone stole my college nickname and called their band that. Cool.

BIGBANG

Objectively the best Big performing.

Bishop Briggs

Holding out for The Young Pope.

black midi

[more dial-up noises]

Black Pumas

I have a pair of these. They’re dope.

Black Coffee

Delicious.

BROCKHAMPTON

Jumpsuits much?

Calvin Harris

Who keeps asking for this?

Caribou

We also remember the FIFA 11 soundtrack.

Cariño

Ño thank you.

Carly Rae Jepsen

Give-Carly-Rey-Skywalker-a-lightsaber challenge.

Cashmere Cat

Probably on After Christmas sale right now with Fleece Foxes.

Channel Tres

This is CBS in most parts of the country.

Charli XCX

Most likely to still use XD and :3.

Chelsea Cutler

They make one of these on Great British Bake Off?

Chicano Batman

Playing on the Foos Gone Wild Alternativo Stage.

Chris Liebing

Another vegan DJ but thank god it isn’t Moby.

City Girls

There’s an easy joke to be made here wherein we replace “City” with a poop-related adjective used to describe something bad, but we’re not doing it. City Girls rule.

Code Orange

Conan O’Brien DJ set.

Conan Gray

Conan O’Brien emo set.

Crumb

I’VE BECOME SO CRUMB I CAN’T FEEL YOU THERE

Cuco

Also playing the Foos Gone Wild Alternativo Stage. Fuck, this lineup on the Foos Gone Wild Alternativo Stage slaps.

DaBaby

Not without a legal guardian.

Damian Lazarus

Not even Jesus could raise our hopes for this set.

Daniel Caesar

Better live than on Instagram Live.

Danny Elfman

If he doesn’t play The Simpsons theme, the people will riot.

Daphni

Velma was already booked.

Dave

All rappers should honestly just have regular ass names. Greg. Phil. Andrew. Let’s just get regular as fuck out here.

Denzel Curry

Pretty good.

Detlef

Extremely disappointed that this isn’t Schrempf.

Disclosure

Full disclosure: You could just listen to classic house records at home.

Dixon

What everyone called Richard Nixon behind his back.

DJ Koze

If he doesn’t play his entire set in a Snuggie I’m walking.

DJ Lord

Me sighah.

Doja Cat

🐄🐄🐄

Dom Dolla

Back at it again with the white dance music.

Duck Sauce

Happy 2010!

Duke Dumont

Duke DoNot.

Ed Maverick

It’s just Ed Sheeran watching Top Gun.

ela minus

If you wrote this on a math test you’d get like half a point.

Ellen Allien

This is what happens when you storm Area 51.

Emo Nite

Pretty terrible party tbh.

Emotional Oranges

Emotional Oranges: The Best of Blood Orange

Epik High

What in the 2009 kind of name is this?

Erick Morillo

Erick? You only get one, man: C or K. You have to choose.

Ezra Collective

This is just Animal Collective covering Better Than Ezra’s seminal 1996 album Friction Baby in its entirety.

Fatboy Slim

You think it’s the funk soul brother guy but it’s just my Italian neighbor.

FKA twigs

Actually, it’s pronounced fucka twigs.

Floating Points

Hopefully not a hoax like the Shanghai New Year’s Eve drone show.

Flume

Everyone watch your asses. No ass is safe.

Fontaines D.C.

We’ll be seeing “Boys in the Better Band” instead.

Frank Ocean

$10 says he doesn’t show up lol

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

Freddie Gibbs once threatened to blow up someone’s mother’s home on Twitter so gonna refrain from joking here.

Friendly Fires

There are no friendly fires in climate change.

GG Magree

I think we can all magree this set will be trash.

girl in red

lowercase doesn’t automatically make you cooler

Giselle Woo & the Night Owls

More like Giselle BOO amirite

GRiZ

Grizzly Bear’s experimental side project, in which Daniel Rossen plays the banjo and Chris Taylor just plays the flute. Absolutely unlistenable.

Guy Laliberté

Why is the billionaire co-founder of Cirque du Soleil here? Who OK’d this?

Hatsune Miku

✧・ﾟ:* ｡◕ ‿ ◕｡ *:・ﾟ✧

Hayden James

If you go to this show you’re gonna be hayden what you hear. I am currently hayden myself for making this joke.

Hot Chip

Doritos® Sweet Chili Heat

IDLES

Never fight a man with a 5 p.m. slot at the Gobi tent.

Inner Wave

A post new-wave, pre no-wave, proto post-wave, anti-chillwave trashcore nü-metal band. Definitely worth checking out.

J.I.D

More like J.I.Z.

Jai Wolf

Bai Wolf.

Jayda G

You shouldn’t Payda C this.

Jessie Reyez

Guess who isn’t going to Reyez the roof…

Joji

High in antioxidants!

Kim Petras

More like Kim PetrASS amirite

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

Their new album, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard 2: Revenge of Bing Blizzard and the Liver Fizzer is actually pretty good.

Koffee

Also delicious.

Kruder & Dorfmeister

More like Kruder and Dorkmeister.

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

She’ll fit right in.

Kyle Watson

“I’m a DJ and my stage name is Kyle Watson” – Kyle Watson.

Kynda Black

Kynda not at all excited for this set.

L’Impératrice

N’importe quoi.

Lana Del Rey

Just a reminder that she’s dating a cop.

Lane 8

Lane ain’t gonna make it to this one.

Lauren Daigle

Somehow Bishop Briggs isn’t the artist on this lineup who makes Christian Pop.

Ленинград (Leningrad)

нет, спасибо

Lewis Capaldi

Dude was great on Doctor Who.

Lil Nas X

This guy has like six songs. Can’t wait for 45 minutes of Old Town Road on loop.

Lil Uzi Vert

This set is gonna be a real snoozy vert we can tell you that much.

Lost Kings

They hand out maps as soon you get to the festival grounds… You’ll be fine, king.

Louis the Child

This isn’t Lewis Capaldi?

Luttrell

I would Luttrelly rather eat a bug than watch this set.

Madeon

Madeon’t waste your time and energy.

Malaa

Our review of this band, en español: Mal. Aaaa!!!!!

Mannequin Pussy

From the studio that brought you Superbad and Good Boys comes…

Mariah the Scientist

All she wants for Christmas is to achieve human cloning.

Marina

Marina’s gems were cut from her stage name.

Masego

I’masego watch something else that’s actually worth your time.

Matoma

The nicest thing we can say about this is that it’s B-Team Walk The Moon.

Megan Thee Stallion

After tonight, Coachella gotta rename Coachella to Kneechella!

Melé

…kalikimaka is the THING to saaay on a briiight Hawaiian Christmas day…

MIKA

This is Mika Brezinksi’s stage name. Her duet with Joe Scarborough is going to be fire.

Monolink

Like GoldLink, only he’s broke. Can only afford 1/24th of a chain.

Mura Masa

By far the best artist from Guernsey on the lineup this year.

NIKI

NIKI, go lose that number.

Nilüfer Yanya

Nilüfer Yanya? I barely know her!

Noname

This is actually just a meet-up for her book club.

Olivia O’Brien

Oh brother.

Omar Apollo

This guy should be sent to go live on the moon.

ONYVAA

WHEN YOU CAN’T COME UP WITH A GOOD BAND NAME I GUESS YOU JUST MASH A BUNCH OF CAPITAL LETTERS TOGETHER INCOHERENTLY LIKE SSBJBNDFK.

Orville Peck

Good popcorn.

Pabllo Vittar

Drag em!

Paco Osuna

Fun fact: This is what they call Pac Sun in Spain.

Peggy Gou

Time to Gou to bed.

Pink Sweat$

Would much rather just watch P!nk silently run on a treadmill for 20 minutes until she started sweating than suffer through this set.

Princess Nokia

Is there a Prince Nokia?

PUP

If this big box festival doesn’t kill them, their punk fans will.

Rage Against the Machine

Fuck you I won’t do what you tell me (see Rage Against The Machine play Coachella).

Raveena

Ranked a top nine eczema cream on Amazon.

Rex Orange County

Finally the TikTok generation has their own Randy Newman.

Rich Brian

If I was a rich Brian, na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na…

Roddy Ricch

Woddy Whicch?

Run the Jewels

More like Run the Drools amirite

Sahar Z

More like Sahar Zzzzz amirite ha ha ha ha man I love this format

Sama’

Free Palestine.

Sampa the Great

Says who?

Sara Landry

Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose.

Sasha Sloan

At least she looks cool.

Satori

My guy definitely has a mistranslated Japanese tattoo.

SebastiAn

Not greAt.

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Whole lot of names that start with an “S” booked this year.

Skegss

You can smell the farts from their press photo alone.

SLANDER

They named their band in anticipation of this list. We respect the foresight.

Sleaford Mods

A bit shit, innit?

slowthai

*eats a bean sandwich* oh hell yeah.

Snail Mail

You telling me a snail delivered this mail?

Steve Lacy

Still, somehow, going through the “s” names.

Summer Walker

We refuse to slander our queen, sorry.

Swae Lee

If we sit through this entire set and the pet monkey doesn’t make one appearance, we riot.

Tchami

Tnope

Testpilot

If you rearrange the letters in this band name like an anagram, you get Toilet Tsp., which is what they sound like. A teaspoon of toilet.

The Chats

If you’re not already Smoko Hive, get on that.

The Comet Is Coming

And I hope it lands directly in the middle of these guys’ time slot.

The HU

Won’t get fooled again.

The Martinez Brothers

Wild that they’re sitting in the background of that NBA card.

The Murder Capital

It’s actually quite nice this time of year.

The Regrettes

They sure are.

Thom Yorke | Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes

This is just two hours of Thom Yorke unboxing Apple products and castigating them.

Tiga

Five bucks says about 40 people show up to this set expecting to see Tyga and wind up super disappointed.

TNGHT

Vowels are not your enemy.

TOKiMONSTA

Love Digimon.

Travis Scott

The suburbs been waiting on this one.

Viagra Boys

So that’s U2’s name now.

VNSSA

CRLTN?

Weyes Blood

People think it’s pronounced “ways blood” but it’s actually “wise blood,” proving Weyes Blood is Nine Trey.

Whipped Cream

What is this? A Cosmo sex tip list from the 70s?

Yaeji

This is that K-pop band that exclusively covers YG songs right

YBN Cordae

An 8-year-old SoundCloud rapper whose latest single “FUCK YOU MOM GIMME A FRUIT ROLL UP” just put him in the running for XXL’s Freshman Class.

YUNGBLUD

Exactly what Jeff Bezos orders from inside his hyperbaric chamber.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.