We Spoke to a Woman Who’s Addicted to Smashing Her Face into Bread

The human relationship with bread is a complicated one. Of course it’s delicious, but if you shovel dinner roll after bagel after croissant in your mouth, you’re probably at risk of weight gain. I’ve always considered bread to be one of my favorite foods—however conflicted my relationship with it is—but I recently came across someone who loves it way more than I ever could. Enter Bread Face: a girl with 17 videos (and counting) on Instagram of her putting her face in different types of the carb-laden food. I had to find out why, so I went to the store, bought a baguette, and took a photo of my face in it to send to her. It apparently got her attention, and after sending me a bunch of clapping emojis and asking me how my baguette was, she agreed to chat about her weird obsession via email.

MUNCHIES: How long have you been doing this and how did it start? Bread Face: It started over the summer. I bought a green tea roll cake from a Korean bakery and I started off gently powdering my face with it. It felt so good.

Do you think of this more as more of a performance art, a type of fetish, or something different altogether? I think this always disappoints people but there was actually very little thought that went into this. I wanted to put my face in bread, and so I did it. I thought people would really enjoy that.

What was your favourite kind of bread you’ve put on your face so far? It’s between the Kaiser roll and the Wonder Bread … but if you look at those Breadfaceblogs, it’s pretty obvious.

What do you think about the health trend to go gluten-free? I’m afraid to answer this because I’m not a food expert. My unprofessional opinion is that eating seasonal, organic foods is good for you … but that’s so hard to do when you’re broke or lazy which I am usually both. I’ve had a lot of gluten-free things that were delicious though! I’m of the school of “if you feel like shit afterwards, don’t eat too much of it.”

How do you decide which music to coordinate with your bread choice? These are songs that I am currently listening to or songs that I never get sick of. I don’t pair the breads with the songs but I will say that the songs do affect how I “face” the bread. Proof: the naan Breadfaceblog.

Would you ever consider putting your face in another type of food? If so, what? I’ve never had the urge like I have with bread-like foods. Layered cakes would be fun. I’d love to feel it give underneath my face and then just push all the way through!

Does putting your face on so much bread have an effect on your skin in any way? Yes. It’s not good. Specifically, the seeded breads irritate my skin a lot, but I really enjoy the ritual of skincare, so I have a system down. I also really love the look of real skin—oils, irritated pores, discoloration, bumps, zits—it’s fascinatingly gross.

What do you do with the bread after you put your face in it? I found my lipstick got on mine, so I was quite hesitant to eat it after. I hear you—I’ll tear off the lipstick-ed part and eat it. Wasting food is a tsk-tsk!

Do you have anything else you want people to know about you, your Instagram, or bread in general? I just want to say thank you for the overwhelmingly positive response. I hope it makes you guys feel good. I’m so happy and flattered. I am here reading all of our emails, comments, and DMs, so say whatever you want. There might be a site coming soon—it’s for people who know what Ebaumsworld was… but it will be nothing like Ebaumsworld. It will be super high-tech and interactive.

Thanks for speaking with me.