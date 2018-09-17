Weather Channel Defends Dramatic Hurricane Reporter, Blames the Grass

There’s no denying that Hurricane Florence is a devastating storm. Torrential rains, flooding, and the threat of poisonous snakes have wreaked havoc on the Carolinas over the weekend, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without electricity and at least 17 dead, according to the New York Times. But on Friday, a Weather Channel correspondent reporting from Wilmington, North Carolina, got busted allegedly making the hurricane look a little worse than it was on live TV.



So dramatic! Dude from the weather channel bracing for his life, as 2 dudes just stroll past. #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/8FRyM4NLbL — Tony scar. (@gourdnibler) September 14, 2018

“This is about as nasty as it’s been,” reporter Mike Seidel says in the clip, appearing to have to fight to stay on his feet in the face of the bitter wind, as two guys in shorts casually walk by behind him.

The clip went viral, with the internet collectively roasting Seidel for allegedly hamming it up for the camera or just being supremely weak. But now, the Weather Channel has come forward to defend Seidel’s valiant struggle against the elements, blaming the whole thing on, uh, grass.



“It’s important to note that the two individuals in the background are walking on concrete, and Mike Seidel is trying to maintain his footing on wet grass,” the network said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. He was also pretty worn out, they continued, “after reporting on-air until 1:00 AM ET this morning and is undoubtedly exhausted.”

There you have it! No need to make fun of Seidel anymore. We’ve all been there—out on the front lawn, enjoying a nice afternoon with friends or loved ones, when a sudden rain swoops in, drenching the grass. The whole lawn immediately turns it into a mercilessly slick pit of terror, forcing us to slip and slide and struggle for sure footing while the neighbors stand, comfortably from the safety of the sidewalk, laughing at us. Dreadful.

Of course, this begs the question of why the guy reported from what appears to be the only small grassy median in a giant concrete parking lot, but still. Nothing to see here, folks. Totally normal example of a weatherman bravely standing on grass. Savage, dangerous, sopping wet grass. Thank you for your noble service.

