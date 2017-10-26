Weed Has Now Fallen Victim to Pumpkin Spice

GOOD CO-OP, a nascent startup headquartered in Oakland, Calif., bills itself as the purveyor of “pleasantly intoxicating brownies, dusted with sea salt and baked with just enough of the good stuff.” The “good stuff” refers to a microdose of cannabutter sourced from Humboldt County, folded and baked into a batch of three brownies with an asking price of $15.

The company’s flagship product is a brownie made from 72 percent dark chocolate, organic whole grain rye flour, and 10 milligrams of THC, topped with a sprinkle of Maldon sea salt. That brownie was the lone offering in the GOOD CO-OP’s portfolio… until now. Last week, the company announced it would be selling a set of “Pumpkin Spice Blondies” exclusively on retailer Eaze, an on-demand cannabis delivery service, from now until November. Here you have it, folks: an autumnal relaxant in the form of a cubic dessert block, modeled after a famously maligned espresso drink. (Sales are confined to the state of California.)

Videos by VICE

READ MORE: Fuck Pumpkin Spice

The company isn’t exactly a pioneer in the pumpkin spice edibles space; GFarmaLabs’ Liquid Gold Pumpkin Spice chocolate bars have been on the market for over a year. GOOD CO-OP’s particular Frankenfood, though, is the brainchild of Peter Cervantes, the company’s head of research and development. “As a baked good, we felt we could one-up the iconic seasonal latte by incorporating organic pumpkin and our own proprietary spice blend, which complement the herbal notes of the cannabis,” Cervantes said in a statement.

GOOD CO-OP did not return immediate requests for comment from MUNCHIES regarding what exactly is in this spice blend, and what may elevate this pumpkin spice above and beyond the russet-hued sugar bomb you’d get at Starbucks. But, as the company’s co-founder and CEO Mike Appezzato explained, part of the company’s stated mission is to massage cannabis consumption into the mainstream by aping larger consumer trends in food. “Part of our mission at GOOD is to reinvent the edible experience and make cannabis more accessible,” he argued. “What better way to do that than with a pumpkin spice blondie?”

READ MORE: Pumpkin Spice Pizza Exists, Because Nothing Matters Anymore

Makes sense! For those of you bemoaning that such a product as a marijuana-infused Pumpkin Spice Blondie exists, just remember it could be colossally worse; see the recent pumpkin spice pizza. Relax and take a bite—resistance is futile.