Weekly Horoscope: April 15 – 21

On Monday, Venus squares retrograde Jupiter at 7:15 PM, bringing barrels of fun, and likely a bad hangover. We’re hardly working, not working hard, so if you’re in the states, don’t forget to do your taxes!

Mercury ends its retrograde shadow on Tuesday, so any pesky miscommunications and roadblocks still lingering from March’s Mercury retrograde should finally begin to clear up! On Wednesday, Mercury moves into Aries at 2:01 AM. Mercury has been in dreamy water sign Pisces since February, so ideas have been abstract and interpretive, but once the messenger planet changes signs this week, we get clear and direct communication. But as is usually the case when dealing with bold, impulsive Aries, try to have a filter between your thoughts and words. Mercury in Aries can sometimes embolden us to say the first thing that comes to mind.

On Friday, a full moon in Libra arrives at 7:12 AM, bringing issues to a boiling point and finding us releasing old modes of relating. Falling at the final degree of Libra, this full moon brings a sense of urgency to recognizing fairness in partnerships. Relationships are a two-way street—how do you balance your independence with the needs of others?

On Saturday, the sun enters grounded earth sign Taurus at 4:55 AM. Also on 4/20, Venus enters Aries at 12:11 PM, unofficially extending Aries season. Venus in Aries makes even the most haphazard aesthetic look great because of the self-confidence it brings. The energy is fresh and bold—take advantage of the vibe by fearlessly approaching your crush!

All times EST

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The week opens on an exciting note as Venus clashes with Jupiter retrograde, finding you embarking on unexpected adventures and having plenty of fun. The sun spends its final moments in your sign this week, urging you to put the finishing touches on personal projects before it moves into your house of personal resources on Saturday. Taurus season has implications for your spending, so be mindful of your budget before you convince yourself that you’re getting a good deal on a luxury item. Mercury enters Aries on Wednesday, sharpening your mind. Friday’s full moon in Libra asks you to pay attention to how other people are feeling. Venus in your sign brings extra beauty and flair—a great time for a makeover!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Your planetary ruler Venus squares off with retrograde Jupiter on Monday, which will be exciting for your social life and is sure to find you having some thrilling conversations. On Wednesday, Mercury moves from Pisces to Aries, bringing you a quiet mind. Friday’s full moon in Libra brings clarity to your daily routine that you’ll reap rewards from. Venus moves into Aries on Saturday, attracting you to the veiled, shadowy side of things. Secret affairs are on the table. The sun enters your sign on Saturday, giving you the extra energy to share yourself with the world around you.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Venus clashes with Jupiter retrograde on Monday, bringing a big burst of creativity that will inspire you professionally—however, you’re more likely to be found having fun with your friends and lovers than at your desk! So save those brilliant ideas in your notebook for later, Gemini. Mercury finally leaves Pisces on Wednesday, shifting your focus from work so you can finally party and socialize. Friday’s full moon in Libra shines a spotlight on your social life—focus on the people who matter most to you, since your clique is going to be important as you start your weekend. By the end of the week, you’re tired and ready to sleep, as the sun moves into Taurus and illuminates a quiet sector of your chat. Venus enters Aries on Saturday, bringing added pleasure to your social life and friend groups.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Venus clashes with Jupiter retrograde on Monday, and you’re throwing caution to the wind—which is very unlike you, dear crab! Exciting plans are made. Mercury moves from Pisces to Aries on Wednesday, and after a few weeks of mulling over your beliefs, you can take your ideas and put them out into the world as the communication planet enters your career sector. Friday’s full moon in Libra wants you to focus on your relationships at home, with family or flatmates, because they hold you down. Ground yourself in your familial relationships—there’s a lot of energy to put towards your private life. With the sun moving into Taurus this weekend, you can share the fruits of your labor with your friends and community. Venus enters Aries on Saturday, bringing pleasure to your work and career.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Venus squares off with Jupiter retrograde on Monday, bringing big thrills in your love life. Plus, career breakthroughs are on the horizon, dear Leo. With the sun at the first degrees of Taurus this Sunday, you can begin a major project that garners fame and attention. Take time to think about what those big projects that make you famous really mean to you. What do you believe in? With Venus and Mercury in Aries, you’ll be getting in touch with the philosophy that builds your ego. The full moon in Libra on Friday puts you in touch with your closest friends and your siblings (blood or otherwise!). Talk it out with those closest to you this weekend.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Venus clashes with lucky planet Jupiter (which is currently retrograde_ on Monday, creating an exciting, dynamic energy in your relationships and bringing you a powerful opportunity to bond and have fun. The full moon in Libra asks that you find a balance between give and take, focusing on what you need to satisfy your own self-worth. The relationship you have with your self-esteem is energized and palpable during Friday’s full moon. Your planetary ruler Mercury finally changes signs, giving you a break from thinking about relationships as you focus more on how they support you on a material level. The sun enters Taurus on Saturday, putting you in touch with your beliefs. Material security is a major theme this week.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your ruling planet Venus clashes with abundant Jupiter (which is currently retrograde) on Monday—keep your plans flexible and don’t overbook yourself, since you’re going to want to be able to have fun whenever the feeling strikes! Exciting conversations take place. Friday brings a full moon in your sign, increasing your self-awareness. Your relationship with yourself is the most important one—for you, dear Libra, this is fueled by the energy that others share with you. Be conscious of who you surround yourself with as you begin your weekend. The sun leaves your house of relationships on Saturday, bringing a current chapter to a conclusion. The sun enters Taurus, asking you to focus on the material needs of your relationships and how they contribute to your own material stability. Venus and Mercury enter Aries this week, bringing pleasure and communication to your partnerships.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Venus clashes with Jupiter retrograde on Monday, bringing plenty of fun—however, try not to drain your bank account. Venus and Mercury enter Aries this week, leaving your house of fun and flirtation for your house of work. The party is over, dear Scorpio! The sun enters Taurus on Saturday, illuminating your house of partnerships—focus on how your lifestyle builds your relationships with others. A full moon in Libra lands on Friday, bringing a time of increased mental energy and activity—plenty of ideas are swirling around your head! It can be helpful to blow off steam by focusing on mundane tasks like cleaning, cooking, or taking a long walk.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Venus clashes with your ruling planet Jupiter on Monday, bringing plenty of warmth, fun, and bright spirits. A sweet walk down memory lane may take place. Invite friends and lovers over to enjoy your home for bonding. This week, both Venus and Mercury leave Pisces and enter Aries, your house of partying and friendship. The sun enters Taurus on Saturday, bringing a patient focus to the ways your lifestyle supports you materially. A full moon in Libra arrives on Friday, putting your friendships in the spotlight. Focus on your relationship with your community—is it social climbing, lip service, or activism? Your inner circle brings people together on a larger scale.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Venus clashes with Jupiter retrograde on Monday, bringing exciting conversations your way. This week, you experience developments at home as the sun finishes its chapter in your domestic sector and pushes through the final degrees of Aries. Now that you’ve cleaned up and gotten everything organized, dear Capricorn, it’s time to invite your friends over for a good time! With Venus and Mercury in Aries, you’re in the mood to entertain at home. Friday brings a full moon in Libra, and you find yourself in the spotlight! Everyone wants a piece of you, but family and your personal needs come first.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Venus squares off with Jupiter retrograde on Monday, bringing excitement to your social life! Just watch your spending. This could manifest as a brilliantly abundant time for you, Aquarius! Venus and Mercury leave your house of personal finances this week, giving you the final push towards getting your budget on track. Use Venus’s last moments in Pisces to find sentimental objects that suit you—the star on the Christmas tree, so to speak. A full moon in Libra arrives Friday, highlighting your relationships in faraway places. How do your friendships push you to new horizons, helping you to learn and grow? The sun enters Taurus on Saturday, lighting up a deeply personal sector of your chart and nudging you towards focusing on your home and family life. Find material stability where you plant your roots, Aquarius.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Venus squares your planetary ruler Jupiter (which is also retrograde), bringing an exciting energy to your career, but also finding you having plenty of fun and feeling super cute! On Friday, the full moon in Libra helps raise awareness about what other people need—relationships can be transformed through this awareness. Venus and Mercury spend their final moments in Pisces, commencing the end of a chapter in love and mental activity. With these planets entering Aries and your house of personal finance, you can think more clearly about your budget and how to get the things you want. The sun enters Taurus on Saturday, highlighting your house of fraternity and learning. Get your hands dirty and learn things through trial and error. The first few days of Taurus season ignite a new learning process.

