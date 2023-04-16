Weekly Horoscope: April 17 – 23

Thursday is our hot ticket day this week! The new moon eclipse falls at 12:12 AM on Thursday, April 20. It might be the last day of Aries season, but it’s never too late for a fresh start! The new moon eclipse in the first sign of the zodiac can indicate major new beginnings.

Taurus season officially begins on Thursday, April 20, at 4:13 AM: Taurus is a sign of sensuality, substance, and sustenance, so new perspectives on these themes arrive. Also on Thursday, the sun clashes with power planet Pluto in Aquarius for the first time since 1776 at 12:27 PM. This can be a moment of overhaul or initiating major change.

Mercury retrograde begins on Friday, April 21 at 4:34 AM and ends on May 14, but there are levels to it. The pre-retrograde shadow began on April 7, and the post-retrograde shadow will end on June 1. Taurus’s planetary ruler, Venus, will be in Gemini and Cancer for the duration of Mercury retrograde. We will be reevaluating how we ask for—and work toward—perfect harmony.

Action planet Mars gently connects with freshly retrograde Mercury at 11:19 AM on Sunday, April 23. We’re carrying through our ideas in ways that are unexpected or out of the ordinary.

All times ET.

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The new moon eclipse in your chart’s house of identity creates space in your life to step into who you’re supposed to be! When you are unapologetically yourself, your relationships with others are stronger and more authentic, too. The sun enters your chart’s house of personal resources, showing you how to get grounded in the material world. Money, budgeting, and even your pantry can become areas of spring-cleaning focus. Mercury retrograde begins in this same place of personal resources, which can find you reevaluating the true value of sustenance. Your planetary ruler Mars gently connects with Mercury, supporting you in carrying out your ideas about making money and repurposing items.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The new moon eclipse in your chart’s house of rest and reflection creates space in your life for silence and solitude. The sun moves into your sign, shedding light on how ground yourself in your truth and identity. You might feel like you’ve finally defrosted! The sun clashes with power planet Pluto, which can initiate changes in your career and how you experience fame. Mercury retrograde begins in your sign, and you’re reevaluating how you express and label yourself. Maybe you’re finding new and unusual ways to share your ideas. Action planet Mars gently connects with Mercury, supporting you in expressing your motivations and vision. Sharing your thoughts—even the more disagreeable ones—can happen gracefully.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The new moon eclipse in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams creates space in your life for new goals. The sun enters your chart’s house of solitude, helping you get grounded in your alone time. You might become interested in volunteer efforts, finding ways to serve the public. Your planetary ruler Mercury begins its retrograde in a secretive sector of your chart, and you might learn information you weren’t supposed to know. Or you’re able to reevaluate your own secrets, finding ways to clean out the skeletons in your closet. Mars, the planet of action, gently connects with Mercury, supporting you in carrying out volunteer efforts. You can find funding for work that is public service-oriented more easily now.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The new moon eclipse in your chart’s house of career creates space in your life for new ways of relating to the public. A path is being carved for you, although it might not be totally clear which direction it’s going. The sun enters your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, shedding light on how to get grounded in your vision for the future. It’s a goal-oriented moment! Mercury retrograde begins, which can find you revisiting old projects, finding new use for them. Maybe old classmates or community members come back into the picture. Action planet Mars gently connects with Mercury, supporting you in carrying out your goals with collaborators, and finding people to help you persevere.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The new moon eclipse in fellow fire sign Aries creates space in your life for adventure, exploration, and personal growth. You might not be able to see where you’re going, but you’re going! The sun moves into your chart’s house of career and public reputation, shedding light on how to get grounded in your star power. The sun clashes with power planet Pluto, which can initiate changes in how you understand power dynamics in relationships. You can gain a new understanding of other people’s hidden sides. Mercury retrograde begins in your chart’s house of career, which may find you reevaluating how you express yourself in public. You might be editing or rewording your title, but nothing too permanent.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The new moon eclipse in your chart’s house of shared resources creates space in your life to put the responsibility onto someone else’s shoulders. You don’t have to carry the weight, in its entirety, alone! The sun moves into your chart’s house of travel and higher education, shedding light on how to ground yourself in questioning. You can start exploring your horizons and learning more about the world at large. Your planetary ruler Mercury begins its retrograde, which can find you reevaluating travel and education plans. You may be reviewing all of the places you’ve been or reconsidering your modes of travel. Mars gently connects with Mercury, supporting you in carrying out a fluent conversation about your goals.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The new moon eclipse in your chart’s house of partnerships creates a portal in your life for new soulmates to enter, or for people to exit! Just because someone is a soulmate doesn’t mean they’ll stay forever—they might just have a worthy lesson to teach you. The sun moves into your chart’s house of shared resources, shedding light on how to ground yourself in trust and intimacy. Mercury retrograde begins, which can find you reevaluating the ways that you’ve spent money, and who owes you what. Or maybe you owe someone! Either way, it’s time to settle. Action planet Mars gently connects with Mercury, supporting you in carrying out your ideas about collaborative effort and team investment.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The new moon eclipse in your chart’s lifestyle sector creates space in your life for new commitments to begin. New jobs, routines, and habits can enter the picture soon. Health is a priority. The sun moves into your chart’s house of partnerships, shedding light on how to get grounded in loyal relationships. The sun clashes with power planet Pluto, which can initiate changes to how you understand intimacy, trust, and shared perspectives. Mercury retrograde begins (also in your chart’s house of relationships), which can find you reevaluating how you understand and communicate with others. Your planetary ruler Mars gently connects with Mercury, supporting energetic conversations with others, helping you understand what makes them tick.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The new moon eclipse in fellow fire sign Aries creates space in your life for self expression, passion, and creativity. This moon can reignite a spark! Maybe you happily reinvent yourself now that you are intuitively aware of what makes you feel like a kid again. The sun moves into your chart’s house of work and lifestyle, shedding light on how to get grounded in routine. Sagittarius might be known as a party animal, but you’re also known for diligence, hitting the mark like an archer. Mercury retrograde begins, which can find you rediscovering old jobs and projects that you might have put down. This is a time to take new approaches to your responsibilities. Maybe your work schedule is fluctuating!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The new moon eclipse in your chart’s house of rest and endings creates space in your life for things to come to a close. This can also initiate new beginnings in your home and family life. The sun enters your chart’s pleasure sector, encouraging you to ground yourself in things that just feel right! It’s time to coast on all of the effort you already put in. Mercury retrograde begins in your chart’s house of creativity and socializing, which can find you reevaluating what you do for fun. This might also bring old friends and lovers back in the picture. Action planet Mars gently connects with Mercury, sporting you in carrying out your ideas about love, friendships, and marriage.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The new moon eclipse in your chart’s house of communication creates space in your life for new agreements to be initiated. There’s space to wonder, and space for you to ask important questions about your responsibilities. The sun moves into your chart’s house of rest and endings, bringing you more insight into how you can call it a night. Maybe you feel it’s time to retire in one way or another. The sun clashes with power planet Pluto, which can initiate changes in how you show up in your home and family life. Mercury retrograde begins, and you’re considering the places where you feel most creative and happy.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The new moon eclipse in your chart’s house of personal resources creates space in your life for you to feel happy with what you have. This is a time to be grateful, and have faith that there’s more than enough to go around. The sun moves into your chart’s house of communication and commuting, which can help you gain a clearer inner monologue. Clarity of thought and an ability to express your ideas come over the coming weeks, even if Mercury retrograde confuses us a little. Mercury retrograde might be a period of misunderstandings, but without little errors, there would be no correction. These moments of editing and rephrasing are necessary to achieve full clarity.