Weekly Horoscope: August 15 – 21

The planet of communication, Mercury, harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of surprises, on Tuesday, August 16, at 1:46 PM and technology and machines be glitchy. This is a good time for brainstorming and coming up with brilliant insights, too. Surprising or strange news is shared.

The planet of love, Venus, harmonizes with optimistic Jupiter on Thursday, August 18, at 4:02 AM. This is a fun-loving and positive vibe: Desires and passions flow freely.

Mars enters Gemini on Saturday, August 20, at 3:56 AM. While Mars typically spends a few weeks in each sign, Mars will remain in Gemini until spring 2023, since it retrogrades in the fall. The beginning of Mars in Gemini will pick up the pace, since the summer has been marked with astrological roadblocks and tests.

There’s a tension between fact and fiction as Mercury faces off with Neptune, the planet of illusions, on Sunday, August 21, at 3:40 AM. It’s easy to see what’s real and what’s fake, while still understanding the value of emotional impressions.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

There’s a lot of fun to be had as indulgent Venus harmonizes with Jupiter, the planet of growth and expansion! You’re finding your creative flow as well as tapping into the things that make you happy. Your flame is burning brightly! Your planetary ruler, Mars, moves into your chart’s house of communication, where it will stay for an extended period of time. There have likely been a lot of delays and things in your way this summer. Now there is not much standing in your way. Get a head start and push forward quickly, because by fall you might not be as excited or have the same amount of momentum. Remember to stay focused. You can have a lot of varied interests and curiosity to play with.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

If you’re not feeling understood, you can clear the air now as Mercury, the planet of communication, harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of all things strange and uncommon. Unpredictability and instability are finally getting a little bit of rationale and explanation. Your planetary ruler, Venus, harmonizes with lucky Jupiter, and you have a passion and drive to tap into that not many people see. Your motivations might not be so obvious, but you’re finding some hidden reserves of happiness and pleasure that keep you going for the long haul. Mars moves into your chart’s house of personal resources, which has you running after the money. You might be pushing extra hard now for your things, and even finding varied sources of support.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

You have your mysterious ways as your planetary ruler, Mercury, harmonizes with Uranus. You’re finding a way to explain the unexplainable! You might not be able to show everyone the evidence, because it might come from a place that is intuitive, private, or secret, but you’re understanding things on a very technical level. Mars, the planet of action, enters your sign, giving you strength and motivation to pursue things that are important to you and your sense of self. Remember to stay grounded—try to find the thread that runs through all of your interests in order to not come unraveled! There’s creative inspiration from things that are misheard or misunderstood as Mercury faces off with Neptune, the planet of confusion. You can be clearing the air or finding some value in the things that are impossible to communicate.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

You’re allowing yourself to have what you want as Venus, the planet of desires, harmonizes with permissive Jupiter. There’s nothing stopping you from accepting love, praise, or whatever your heart desires. This is you deserving a gift, a treat, an award. Action planet Mars enters your chart’s house of all things secretive, covert, and mysterious. Mars will be here for a long time, but when it first arrives, you’re going to find it easy to cover your tracks, and move quickly and quietly. You might be working through things that are psychological and addressing skeletons in the closet or even loose ends that you didn’t realize needed to be tied up.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

If anyone can think of a get rich quick scheme right now, it’s you! Mercury, the quick planet of the mind, harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of invention. You’re able to understand the looseness of instability of a situation and address it with common sense. You can tap into a sense of confidence. You’re believing in yourself as Venus in Leo harmonizes with good-natured Jupiter. You’re charging toward your goals and objectives as Mars enters your chart’s house of hopes and dreams. You’re going to have a lot of gas to burn right now, so strike while the iron is hot! It’s nice to have a change of pace.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

If anyone can explain, it’s you, Virgo. Your planetary ruler Mercury harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of the unexplainable and you are somehow able to put words to things that don’t make any sense. Maybe this requires a sense of humor, common sense, and creativity that only Virgo could provide. The planet of action, Mars, moves into your chart’s public sector, where it will stay for a long visit! You’re going to have more motivation now to spearhead your career and projects related to public affairs. You’re having conversations that dispel misunderstandings and make feelings clear as Mercury faces off with Neptune. You can understand why people might have misheard you, or misunderstood some things. It’s a reality check that will bring some sense to your relationships.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

It’s easy for you to imagine the future of your relationships, and to feel really good about the direction that things are heading in. Your planetary ruler Venus harmonizes with optimistic and lucky Jupiter: You’re moving forward with your goals and you have the support from your partners. Other people in your life can provide you with inspiration and emotional support when it comes to you chasing your dreams. Enjoy this moment! Action planet Mars enters fellow air sign Gemini, where it’s going to stay for the next seven months. Right now there’s a lot of action happening in your pursuits of higher knowledge as well as traveling. You’re moving full steam ahead and chasing intellectual targets.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Relationships are made up of so many moving parts. It’s hard to really pin down another person, especially when their lives are as unpredictable as yours. You’re able to make a rolling plan or think quickly on your feet and adapt to whatever happens as Mercury harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of invention! There’s a lot of optimism when it comes to your work as Venus harmonizes with Jupiter, creating a motivated and happy vibe. Your planetary ruler Mars enters a very intimate and transformative sector of your chart, where it will stay for the next seven months. When it first arrives, you’re going to be really motivated to make the changes that need to happen.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

You’re coming up with new ways to carpe diem as Mercury harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of invention. You can make time for anything that you can think of! Your self confidence and drive to cover all of the ground that your Sagittarius heart desires soars as Venus harmonizes with Jupiter, your planetary ruler. Just be sure you’re not spreading yourself too thin, keeping your targets clear in focus. Action planet Mars enters Gemini and you can be excited about so many different things, and also want to join in other people’s passion projects. Don’t forget to make time for yourself, too. It takes time to sleep, eat, and think. Setting boundaries is challenging as Mercury faces off with Neptune, which loves to unify everyone and everything. Try to be a little selfish!

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

You can get comfortable with changes that are happening as pleasure planet Venus harmonizes with optimistic Jupiter. Capricorn is a cardinal sign, and cardinal signs mark the change of the season; they like to be in charge of the changes that are taking place. You can find some hope that you are in good hands, and that you can trust other people with whatever is changing. You are, after all, in charge of who you share your private life with. Action planet Mars enters your chart’s house of work and routine, giving you extra motivation to take advantage of all hours of the day. You’re addressing your habits and work with a very smart and multi-faceted plan.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Things are changing and it’s happening quickly as Mercury harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of revolution. You’re able to explain things that are unexplainable. Unusual circumstances or unpredictable outcomes can give you insight into other people’s thoughts and needs. This can only bring you closer to others. Communication flows openly and supportively as Venus harmonizes with Jupiter. You’re able to learn more about people, and how they can make you happy, too. Action planet Mars enters fellow air sign Gemini, giving you the motivation to pursue happiness, playfulness, and pleasure. You might be more interested in art, games, or romantic pursuits over the coming seven month period of Mars in Gemini.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Conversations with others can help bring you peace of mind as Mercury harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of invention. You can come up with unusual solutions to interpersonal issues that are received well, even if they’ve never been tried before. People are willing to hear you out, and they’re open to trying new things and thinking about things in groundbreaking ways. The vibe is really tender and caring as Venus harmonizes with your planetary ruler, Jupiter. It feels good to be wanted, or to take on responsibilities towards others. Action planet Mars enters Gemini, where it gives you motivation to address all of your personal and domestic affairs. You’re gaining a better understanding of how other people’s words and communication styles affect your vibe as Mercury opposes Neptune.