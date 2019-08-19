Weekly Horoscope: August 19 – 25

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

This week packs a big Virgo punch. Everything is happening in Virgo, so, if you’re astro-savvy, pay attention to that part of your chart for more information. Speaking of information, Virgo is a sign that simply feeds on knowledge and details!

On Wednesday August 21, Venus, the planet of love, money, and beauty, enters detail-oriented Virgo at 5:07 AM. The planet of all things superficial doesn’t have the easiest time in the sign that likes to know how everything works under a microscope. Venus feels a little out of place in Virgo, which makes things more interesting! Venus in Virgo is associated with perfectionism, ritual, and general cleanliness.

Also on Wednesday, Virgo’s planetary ruler Mercury, the planet of communication, harmonizes with Jupiter, the planet of abundance, at 6:05 AM. This helps us make progress on working out the tiny details that support our big ideas, seeing these ambitions come to realization through patient practice. Some Virgo-like meticulousness is exactly what grand-scale Jupiter needs in order to make it happen! It will be easy to exaggerate during communication, which makes for vivid story-telling, but do take things with a grain of salt.

On Friday August 23, the sun enters Virgo at 6:02 AM, officially kicking off Virgo season! Many planets are in Virgo now, encouraging us to make adjustments in our lives as the summer (or winter, depending on what hemisphere you’re in!) begins to come to a close. Annabel Gat has described Virgo season as having “back-to-school” energy—we’re getting our lives organized, our paperwork done, and our chores lined up!

On Saturday August 24, Venus, the planet of love and beauty, meets energetic action planet Mars at 1:04 PM—a passionate expression of hot girl summer. It’s a great weekend to do hot girl things, regardless of your gender. Pay attention to your drive to sever things that don’t meet your particular standards. Venus in Virgo can be pretty picky.

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

It’s time to come out of your hibernation, Virgo. Three planets move into your sign, bringing you down from your metaphorical (possibly literal) meditative trance and back into yourself. You’re ushered into Virgo season by a powerful harmony between your ruler Mercury, the planet of communication, and spiritual Jupiter, encouraging you to keep part of yourself hidden behind the scenes as you continue to focus, at least mentally, on your inner world for now. With Venus, the planet of aesthetics, in your sign for the coming weeks, you can impress others (and yourself) with your beauty, and find a look that really suits you. Venus and warrior Mars meet this weekend, encouraging you to assert your values—and just be hot in general.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

It’s time to unplug and get your priorities straight, and see yourself from angles that you didn’t really consider before. With your planetary ruler Venus in a very secretive and isolated sector of your chart, you have a better grip on understanding your shadow. Hidden desires are explored and probed, especially as Venus meets action planet Mars, encouraging you to act on these strange, occult values. There are a lot of parties you can attend as messenger Mercury creates a strong harmony with opulent Jupiter, encouraging you to make room in your schedule to mingle with your network to push forward with your dreams. There are people out there who can make it happen for you.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Leo season was a lot of work. You were putting yourself out there and getting a lot of recognition. Now that Virgo season is here, it’s time to extend your reach, Scorpio. Think about the wider implications of your legacy, even where you stand politically. Consider the people that you affect and inspire with your work. Virgo season is here for you to mingle and do community outreach. Mercury harmonizes with generous Jupiter, hopefully bringing some financial boons for your brilliant ideas, or pushing you toward a raise. Sweet Venus meets your high-energy planetary ruler Mars, bringing a “weekend warrior” vibe to the weekend. Go out and meet people, make or sever connections that are fitting to your standards in friendships.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

As Virgo season unfolds, witness how all of your preaching plays out in practice. Leo season found you getting your elevator pitch and philosophy tight, but Virgo season puts you in the spotlight, calling you to put your beliefs into action. You still have time to perfect your mission statement, especially as messenger Mercury harmonizes with your planetary ruler Jupiter, helping you see these big ideas come to fruition. Assert yourself and show up for yourself as action planet Mars meets Venus, the planet of values, this weekend. You are the sign that is known for being outspoken, but when you get called out for oversight, play it cool. Your ideas have enough breathing room for expansion, intellectually and personally.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

For Capricorns all over the world, Leo season has been a time of intense change. Virgo season helps you get some forward momentum as you gain a clearer outlook of what’s on the horizon. There is still some progress to be made behind the scenes, though. As Mercury, the planet of communication, harmonizes with Jupiter, the planet of growth, you can move forward on making some room for your own peace of mind. This can manifest as having an emergency preparedness doomsday fund, or confronting your mind’s inner workings so that you can accept and move past the unknown. Spirituality or mindful meditation is helpful for making peace with the things you cannot control.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Friendships and partnerships of any kind are progressing as important, lighthearted, and open conversations take place. Messenger Mercury harmonizes with bubbly Jupiter, adding giggly and optimistic interpersonal understanding to your relationships. It’s a charming aspect, especially if you are organizing with your friends in a way that brings a wide range of people in touch with each other. Virgo season will help you grow your intimate relationships in a way that is serious, but productive on a material level, as planets move through your house of shared resources. You can cut things out of your life this weekend as warrior Mars meets Venus, the planet of values, in your house of transformation. Sever what doesn’t meet your standards, and send it on its way.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

After putting in all of the legwork for weeks, it’s time to focus less on your routine and more on your relationships. It’s Virgo season, which is basically cuffing season for Pisces. If you’re not single, you can reevaluate your relationships as Venus, the planet of values, moves through your house of partnerships. This weekend as Venus and Mars, the planet of action, meet up, you can sever old relationships or even prune out the details of your current relationships that aren’t up to your standards. Hone in on what turns you on rather than what turns you off. You can see the bigger picture—messenger Mercury is in harmony with bubbly Jupiter, helping you look on the bright side.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You can still have your hot girl summer, but only if it’ll fit in your jam-packed schedule! Virgo season finds you busy getting organized and tackling your to-do list. Get the dancing and excitement out of your system as flirty Mercury in Leo harmonizes with party-hopping Jupiter in Sagittarius, encouraging you to go on dates and socialize with your friends in over-the-top and extravagant ways. This weekend your planetary ruler, warrior Mars, meets with sweet Venus, giving you extra strength to take care of yourself in a way that is focused and precise. Consider giving your body a stretch or indulging in the relaxing process of chopping food for a detailed recipe.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Virgo season is the ultimate expression of your hot girl summer, Taurus. With multiple planets in your house of sex, dating, and partying, things are starting to heat up and get interesting! This is an incredibly creative and fun time for you, so be sure to enjoy yourself in the coming weeks. You can reach a new understanding of things at home or with your family as messenger Mercury harmonizes with philosophical Jupiter, opening up a channel for forgiveness and growth. Other people might not be able to see the deep changes happening in your head, but you deserve a reward. Take your friends, or a cutie, out on a date this weekend—action planet Mars will meet your planetary ruler Venus in a passionate mix.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Open communication flows in your relationships, helping you assess the ways that you can move forward and expand relationships with the special people in your life. Your planetary ruler, messenger Mercury, harmonizes with Jupiter, the planet of expansion, and there is nothing holding you back from sharing what’s on your mind in a way that is reciprocal and optimistic. Virgo season starts, and you’re getting your personal life together. Virgo represents the shell that contains you. This can be your physical body, or it can be your bedroom, or your family members—it’s the place where you are coming from. Actively improve your relationship with that which tethers you to the earth. We’re talking grounding.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Get a greater understanding of the ways you can invest in your health. Data-driven Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter, the planet of abundance, helping to direct you toward a more productive state of physical wellness. Maybe you understand being overworked, and want to direct yourself toward a better routine. Do you need to wake up earlier, or get more sleep? Virgo season will help you get your schedule more organized. During Virgo season, many planets move through your house of contracts, schedules, and paper trails, so if you need to rework your commitments, now’s the time. Action planet Mars meets Venus, helping you get down to the details.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

A flurry of planets move into Virgo, activating your house of material resources. Use Virgo season to get down to the brass tacks of your finances. Literally go through your bank account statements—you could find that you’re spending money on a subscription to a platform that you don’t even use. You can use this time to plan and be flexible about your spending in order to meet a greater financial goal. That may not sound like a lot of fun, but Mercury harmonizes with opulent Jupiter on Wednesday, bringing big party vibes your way. You can really be over-the-top when it comes to flirting and verbal or written self-expression, so revel in the drama.

