Weekly Horoscope: August 6 – 12

The cosmic energy this week is strong. On Monday, Venus—the planet of love, money, and beauty— enters diplomatic Libra (a sign that’s actually ruled by Venus!) at 7:28 PM. Also on Monday at 7:28 PM, the Sun squares off with Jupiter, the planet of expansion, tempting us to go overboard. At 12:49 PM on Tuesday, rebellious Uranus makes its first station in Taurus as it turns retrograde until January, providing insight for what this long transit has in store for us. Tuesday evening at 8:33 PM, Venus harmonizes with action planet Mars, creating a social and artistic vibe.

On Wednesday evening at 10:06 PM, the Sun meets Mercury—the messenger of the Gods which is currently retrograde—allowing mental clarity and providing an extra push to get things done in order to have a clean slate for this weekend’s solar eclipse. Challenges with love and money are stirred when Venus squares off with the planet of boundaries, Saturn, at 9:34 PM on Thursday, souring Venus’s first graceful steps in Libra.

Videos by VICE

There is a partial solar eclipse in Leo early Saturday morning at 5:58 AM, bringing a supercharged new Moon that will be sitting next to Mercury and challenged by sagacious Jupiter in Scorpio—we must trust ourselves and have faith in the process as we’re given this fresh emotional slate. On Sunday at 10:13 PM, action planet Mars—which is still retrograde—enters Capricorn, giving us a more serious disposition than we had when it was in the sillier sign of Aquarius.

All times EST.

Try not to bite off more than you can chew on Monday when the Sun in Leo squares off with Jupiter, the planet of expansion. Avoid over-committing, over-eating, and over-sleeping—just be honest with yourself about what you can handle since there’s already a lot on your plate. Wednesday is productive as the Sun meets communication planet Mercury, sharpening your mental agility and helping you get things said and done. There is a new Moon solar eclipse in Leo very early Saturday morning, which squares off with Jupiter and enables you to see how traits you’ve inherited from your family have made you the person you are today. New Moon, new you: You’re in touch with your truest self, so be proud of who you are.

On Monday, Venus (the planet that informs values like love and money) enters Libra (the socialite of the zodiac), helping you attract more money as it transits the sector of your chart that informs your possessions, self-esteem, and self-worth. The Sun meets your information-hungry planetary ruler Mercury on Wednesday, blessing you with mental clarity that allows you to realize your deepest thoughts. The new Moon eclipse this weekend could leave you feeling exhausted if you haven’t caught up on your rest—it’s going to be sitting next to Mercury, which will make you want to find a place to quiet your mind and recharge.

On Monday, your amorous planetary ruler Venus enters your sign! All of the charming Venusian qualities that make Libras wonderful are amplified at this time—but on Thursday, Venus conflicts with strict Saturn, which feels like a struggle with commitments. On Tuesday evening, Venus harmonizes with warrior Mars, creating a charismatic social and artistic atmosphere. The themes brought up by this weekend’s new Moon eclipse in Leo will be your social life and politics. Do the causes you stand for truly matter to you and your community, or do you use activism as social currency? Use the warm, generous energy of this eclipse to learn where you honestly stand in your community, and how your presence impacts others.

On Tuesday evening, love and money planet Venus harmonizes with your planetary ruler, warrior Mars, bringing a peaceful energy to your home—this is a good time to have company over or enjoy your own abode! This weekend’s new Moon eclipse will be influenced by Jupiter, the planet of abundance that’s been transiting Scorpio, overfilling your cup and bringing secrets to the surface over the last year. This eclipse will illuminate the career and public reputation sector of your chart, and since it’s a new Moon, your inner voice will be clearly audible. Use the energy of this new Moon to realize your legacy: What do you want to be known for? On Sunday, action planet Mars, which is still retrograde, moves back into Capricorn, bringing enthusiasm to communication and close friendships.

This week is a good one to nurture your beliefs and explore your spiritual practice. On Monday evening, the Sun will conflict with your planetary ruler, optimistic Jupiter, inspiring you to do—or in your case, believe—the most. Keep yourself in check, stay humble, and avoid being overzealous. This weekend’s new Moon eclipse in Leo puts you in touch with your spiritual or religious side (secularly speaking, your beliefs). This eclipse creates friction with Jupiter, which has you navigating in the dark just based on impressions from your conscience. Tend to your inner light, as Leo would, and keep your faith until Jupiter makes daybreak in November.

When Venus (the planet of love, money, and values) enters Libra (the socialite of the zodiac) on Monday, it begins its transit through the career sector of your chart. Expect invitations to parties and new career opportunities! Venus is challenged by your planetary ruler Saturn on Thursday, providing a sobering realism to Venus in Libra’s rose-tinted idealism. This weekend’s new Moon eclipse illuminates an intimate sector of your chart that rules your shared resources, giving you a fresh start concerning debts or putting you in a sexy mood. Action planet Mars moves back into your sign on Sunday, giving you an energy boost to keep working hard on your personal projects.

Love and money planet Venus entering diplomatic Libra on Monday, beginning a period of creativity for you—you’ll be pleased to share your ideas with the world during its stay! On Thursday, Venus will create friction with your planetary ruler Saturn, which likes to play by the rules, forcing you to be realistic about your utopian visions. This weekend’s new Moon eclipse in Leo will be major for your relationships as it lights up the partnership sector of your chart. After this week, you’ll have a deeper understanding of who you’re into and why you’re into them, as it becomes clear to you what your “type” is. When action planet Mars leaves your sign for Capricorn, you get a break—take the opportunity to rest.

Look out for overindulgence on Monday evening as the Sun creates friction with your abundant planetary ruler Jupiter. Overindulgence can take many material forms, like over-eating or over-drinking, but it’s possible to be immaterially self indulgent, too—avoid being overzealous this week. The new Moon eclipse in Leo this weekend will allow for a shift in your daily routine—the energy is ideal for breaking a bad habit or getting rid of anything that robs you of your time. This weekend, ask yourself what habits you need to change in order to conserve your energy.

There is a charismatic energy this week as your planetary ruler Mars harmonizes with planet of love and beauty Venus on Tuesday evening, encouraging you to mingle with your community and friends from work. This resonates with the themes stirred up by this weekend’s new Moon eclipse in Leo. You deserve to have some fun! This weekend, surround yourself with people that bring out your playful energy, or better yet, make your own fun: Take yourself out, take someone else out, or do something creative and silly that nurtures your inner child. Find your joy! Retrograde Mars moves back into Capricorn on Sunday, bringing up past work issues and giving you a more serious disposition about your career. Don’t get frustrated when you need to redo things—take it as a learning experience.

Your beautiful planetary ruler Venus enters the diplomatic, fellow Venusian sign Libra on Monday as it transits the sector of your chart ruling work and daily routines, enabling you to find some friendly assistance with your mundane tasks. On Tuesday, Venus harmonizes with action planet Mars, putting your day job in sync with your dream job. Conflicts are stirred on Thursday when Venus squares off with restrictive Saturn—philosophical limitations can get in the way of getting basic things done. You’ll feel this weekend’s new Moon eclipse in Leo strongly as it stirs up feelings about security at home. Leo rules the deeply personal sector of your chart that corresponds to your roots and familial inheritance.

Your mental energy is incredibly high this week, and you’re as chatty as ever. On Wednesday, the Sun meets your planetary ruler Mercury, the messenger of the Gods, providing mental clarity. You’ll be able to get things off your chest and cover a lot of ground. This weekend’s new Moon eclipse in Leo will illuminate the communication sector of your chart, putting you in touch with your closest (geographically and emotionally) friends, those who feel like your siblings, as well as any actual siblings you may have. As the Moon sits on top of Mercury and conflicts with philosophical Jupiter, avoid being defensive and listen to the people you’re sharing information with. Practice active listening—you’ll be able to learn how the words you choose affect those closest to you.

The new Moon eclipse in Leo this weekend will illuminate the sector of your chart that rules your possessions (like your bank account) and even your self-worth. It’s a good time to ask yourself why you feel like you need certain material things. Leo can be very generous, but it has a materialistic side. Evaluate what’s actually necessary in your life, and get rid of all the junk that doesn’t serve you, whether that means old clothes you never wear anymore or a mindset you’ve outgrown. The Moon will be in Cancer this week from Wednesday until Friday at 12:18 AM—this is a good time to ask yourself what you need in order to feel comfortable and nurtured.

What’s in the stars for you in August? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.