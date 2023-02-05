Weekly Horoscope: February 6 – 12

Make a wish as messenger Mercury gently connects with Neptune, the planet of beliefs, at 11:26 AM on Monday, February 6. With Mercury still in earth sign Capricorn, we have a grip on reality, but there’s plenty of space for dreaming. This is the third time these two planets align (the first two alignments were on December 24, 2022 and January 2, 2023), giving us a final opportunity to express Neptune’s ideals and vision.

Love planet Venus gently connects with Uranus, the planet of invention, at 12:28 AM on Wednesday, February 8, and there’s a lot of space to not just make mistakes, but enjoy them. The first draft isn’t always exactly as imagined, which can be a good thing! “Happy accidents,” as Bob Ross would call them.

Mercury meets with power planet Pluto on Friday, February 10, at 12:15 PM, bringing us deep insights. There’s a knowledge of subtext, secrets, and hidden information. Getting to the heart of the matter and investigative research are favored now. Mercury moves into the social air sign Aquarius on Saturday, February 11, at 6:22 AM. Mercury in Aquarius has a great ability to grasp abstract, intellectual concepts. This is a politically-minded transit.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Who do you want to be known as? As Mercury, the planet of communication, gently connects with spiritual Neptune, make a wish or set an otherworldly intention about how you want the world to remember you. This is a time when you can make a glamorous and inspiring impression! Mercury meets power planet Pluto, which can find you thinking deeply about authority. You have authority to wield, yourself, dear Aries. There can be some smart thinking about how to strategize and plan, and not revealing all of your secrets. Mercury enters your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, giving you more information about what you need in order to take the future into your own hands.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your planetary ruler Venus gently connects with Uranus, the planet of invention, which could find you welcoming some spontaneity and whimsy into your life. This is a fun aspect for socializing and growing your network. You can meet people that you’d never expected, just by being yourself! You might be more willing to go off the beaten path now, especially when it comes to your social life. Mercury enters your chart’s house of career and public reputation, giving you more information about your job description. This can be a time when you’re clearly defining who you are to the world. This can mean an update to your CV or simply gaining a better understanding of your calling.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your planetary ruler Mercury gently connects with Neptune, the planet of spirituality, which can put you in a very impressionable place. This is a good time to make a wish upon things that you want to transform, heal, or wash away. Love planet Venus gently connects with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, which could find you channeling something weird and creative when it comes to how you show yourself to the world. Mercury meets with power planet Pluto, and you may be thinking deeply about what other people think or feel. You really never know unless you ask! Mercury enters fellow air sign Aquarius, lifting the mood. Expect more tasks and information about travel, school, and foreign affairs.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Make a wish about your dream relationship as Mercury, the planet of communication, gently connects with dreamy Neptune. You can be experiencing some wishful thinking about others. A sense of wonder and fantasy is good to have in most interpersonal dynamics. It may sound like dumb love, but you’re actually thinking things through seriously. As Mercury meets with power planet Pluto, you’re thinking very deeply about power dynamics in relationships. You might even be wondering or fretting about things that normally go unspoken. Try to think positively, or ask for a third opinion! Mercury enters your chart’s house of intimacy and transformation, bringing you more information about what limits exist. Understanding boundaries and sharing can give you a clearer understanding of trust.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Love planet Venus gently connects with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, which could open the door for some surprise money! Venus isn’t just about love and beauty, it’s also about values, which could mean money or gifts. This aspect isn’t about winning a lottery; it’s about asking for what you want—and what you know is yours! You know who to ask, or which person can put you in touch with the right person to ask. As Mercury enters your chart’s house of relationships, you could be making important introductions or reaching out to new people. This could also begin a period of defining relationships.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your planetary ruler Mercury gently connects with spiritual Neptune, asking you to make a wish about your love life! This is a romantic aspect, which could also be used creatively to convey something magical and emotionally compelling to others. Love planet Venus gently connects with Uranus, the planet of surprises, which can invite pleasant surprises to your relationships! Long distance and travel are highlighted themes right now. Mercury meets with power planet Pluto, which can find you thinking deeply about your desires. You may be focused on decoding what your desires and pleasures mean. Sometimes something just feels good and doesn’t require subtext! Mercury enters your chart’s house of work and routine, which can find you in a flow state over the coming weeks.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Mercury, the planet of the mind, gently connects with dreamy Neptune, which can bring you a heightened intuition about your health and lifestyle. Pay attention to whatever insights you’re gleaning about your lifestyle and vitality as you may find you’re more sensitive. Your planetary ruler Venus gently connects with Uranus, which could make your work and income pleasantly surprising. Maybe an opportunity for a cool project pops up! Mercury meets with power planet Pluto, which can find you thinking deeply about your family roots and home life. You can see into the heart of it all—it’s very psychological! The mood lightens up as Mercury enters fellow air sign Aquarius, encouraging you to reach out to your friends and express yourself creatively.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Love planet Venus gently connects with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, which could invite pleasant surprises to your love life and relationships. This might be a time when you’re more willing to be spontaneous. Messenger Mercury meets with your modern planetary ruler, powerful Pluto, which can find you thinking deeply about everything. Do you have someone you trust, who you can share these ideas with? This can be a powerful moment for psychological breakthroughs or understanding your own thought processes. As Mercury enters your chart’s house of home and family, you can gain more insights into your domestic life. This may also give you more to do around the house as you take initiative—Mercury likes to keep busy!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Make a wish, dear Sagittarius! Mercury, the planet of communication, gently connects with spiritual Neptune, which could create a miraculous vibe around money and resources, if you can believe it. Maybe some prayers will be answered or some dreams manifested. An idealistic attitude about money is there. Some really exciting things are happening behind closed doors as love planet Venus gently connects with Uranus, creating opportunities for the impossible to happen. This is an unstoppable vibe! As Mercury enters your chart’s house of communication, you’re gaining a better understanding of how to share your ideas. This is also a great opportunity to pick up some new skills and learn practical information. Maybe it’s time to put your library card to use!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Make a wish as the planet of communication, Mercury gently connects with dreamy Neptune. This can find you feeling really idealistic about yourself and how you define yourself—positive or negative. You can be optimistic about your potential if you’re able to tap into a positive attitude! Mercury meets power planet Pluto, which can have you thinking deeply about yourself. This sort of self awareness and intense self reflection can be supportive and life changing if you remember to talk to yourself with respect and care. As Mercury enters your chart’s house of money and personal resources, you can enter number crunching mode. You’re entering a new period that defines your relationship to money and the material world that supports you.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Love planet Venus gently connects with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, which could find you stumbling across a pot of gold—we hope. Maybe some magic treasure could be found if you know where to search for it! It’s as good a time as ever to look at estate sales or online antique furniture auctions. Or maybe you just find something cool on the street (that doesn’t have bed bugs). The planet of communication, Mercury, enters your sign, giving you the gift of self-expression. Ideas that used to seem hard to put into words can just flow out right now. Wit will be a great strength over the coming weeks. Stay clever, Aquarius!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The planet of communication, Mercury, gently connects with your modern planetary ruler, Neptune, asking you to make a wish about your future. Even if what you desire seems impossible, this is a time to simply make a wish! Really envision your future, see yourself there, and believe in it. You can pray for it or even try to manifest, whatever you’re into. You might be pleasantly surprised walking around your neighborhood or taking your regular commute as love planet Venus gently connects with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected. Mercury moves into a secretive sector of your chart, which might find you playing up your mysterious side. There are some things that don’t need to be said! Maybe you’re the one that’s being entrusted with secrets over the coming weeks.