Weekly Horoscope: July 24 – 30

We’re gaining a better understanding of what we want as Mercury, the planet of communication, meets with love planet Venus at 11:15 AM on Thursday, July 27. This is a good time to reassess our values and feelings of self worth.

Get specific about what you want and what you need in order to feel good about yourself. Mercury, the planet of communication, moves into its home sign, Virgo, at 5:31 PM on Friday, which ought to make it easier to express ideas and present research.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You’re reevaluating your relationship to how you express yourself and your creativity this Venus retrograde, which is just getting started. Journal, talk, or brainstorm about what feels most authentically you as Mercury meets with Venus. This could be a time when you get over notions of things being vain, artificial, or silly—if it makes you happy, then it might just be what makes you the most productive and healthy. Mercury enters your chart’s house of work and routine, helping you get specific about what needs to get done. Things are about to get a little busier—make a list!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You’re reevaluating your relationship to your home and family life this Venus retrograde. Feelings about childhood can come back up for you to review. There’s a therapeutic advantage to this week as you’re able to articulate feelings in new and specific ways. Journal, talk, or brainstorm about deeply buried emotions as Mercury meets with Venus at the very bottom of your chart. Mercury enters your chart’s house of self expression and creativity, helping you get specific about what makes you happy. You’re learning new ways to connect with your friends and lovers. Start planning a little party, group hang, or art project.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You’re probably reevaluating your relationship to communication and local community this Venus retrograde. This is also a time to revisit close childhood friendships or reconnect with your siblings. Maybe you feel different about certain modes of communication, and finding that you value different things now. Journal, talk, or brainstorm about how to best get your point across as your planetary ruler Mercury meets with Venus, helping you find a way to express your desires. Mercury enters your chart’s house of home and family, encouraging you to get specific about what you need to do, or consider, in order to feel safe and settled.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You’re reevaluating your relationship to money and the material world this Venus retrograde. Over this period, which has just begun, there is a reflection on topics of self worth, budgets, and salaries. Journal, talk, or brainstorm about what your rate should look like, and what you think your time, energy, attention, and tears are all worth as Mercury meets with Venus. The planet of communication, Mercury, enters your chart’s house of communication, helping you get specific about what you’re trying to say. This is a great time to review letters, lists, contracts—anything that requires a sharp and agile mind.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You’re reevaluating your relationship to yourself and your authenticity this Venus retrograde. You might be second guessing things that you used to write off, rediscovering past pleasures, or simply having a change in taste. Journal, talk, or brainstorm about who you are and who you think you are, ideally, as Mercury meets with Venus. This is a time to communicate a reinvention, a new era—be playful, nothing is permanent! Mercury enters your chart’s house of personal resources, helping you get specific about your budget and spending. This is a good time to figure out what things are really worth, and how much you can sell them for, too.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You’re reevaluating your relationship to the unknown this Venus retrograde. You’re learning a lot through solitude, meditation, and surrender. Journal, talk, or brainstorm about things that are uncertain to you, or impossible to fully understand as Mercury meets with Venus. It can be a time of understanding your own psychology, and deepest, subconscious feelings, in a way that you hadn’t had the chance to before. Mercury enters your sign, helping you get specific about what’s on your mind. You can have an easier time talking about what you need in relationships during this transit. You’re driving the boat now, so have fun!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You’re reevaluating your relationship to your social media presence this Venus retrograde. Who are all of those people that follow you, and how can you employ them to do your bidding? But really, this would be a good time to consider a rebrand, or even a little tolerance break from the feed. You’ll come out of this period revitalized, with an approach to social media that feels way less cringe. Journal, talk, or brainstorm about your goals and friendships as Mercury meets with Venus. Mercury enters your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, helping you get specific about what you want from the future, and how that’s changed!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You’re reevaluating your relationship to your career and legacy this Venus retrograde. You might have new feelings about the general public, and how you want to be perceived. Everyone just wants to be understood, and you are ready to make your new, reinvigorated feelings known! Journal, talk, or brainstorm about your life as Mercury meets with Venus, putting you in touch with what lies deep in your heart! Mercury enters your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, helping you get specific about what needs to happen in order for your vision to come to life. This is a great time for planning, strategizing, and looking into how to do things, realistically.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You’re reevaluating your relationship to your belief system and worldview this Venus retrograde. Maybe certain philosophies or identities don’t fit the same way anymore, and you’re ready to explore what feels more authentic to you. Journal, talk, or brainstorm about your beliefs as Mercury meets with Venus. This can also bring up themes of traveling, the tourism industry, spirituality, and going to school! Mercury enters your chart’s house of career and public reputation, helping you get specific about who you are and what you do. You’re considering not just job titles, but the reason for your work and life path! It sounds more intimidating than it really is—branding will come naturally.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re reevaluating your relationship to intimacy and sharing this Venus retrograde. While you naturally take the role of leader and provider, you can take this time to reconcile with how you feel about someone else taking the reins. Trust is a theme of this time period. Who can you trust with your emotions, your wallet, and your secrets? Journal, talk, or brainstorm about how you feel, and how these feelings are changing, as Mercury meets with Venus. Maybe in order for things to stay the same, something has to go! Mercury enters your chart’s house of higher thinking, helping you get specific about travel plans, and perhaps publish your ideas clearly.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You’re reevaluating your relationship to relationships this Venus retrograde! This is a time when other people can seek you out for emotional support, and through this, you can learn more about yourself and how you feel about other people. How you connect and empathize is changing. Journal, talk, or brainstorm about your relationships as Mercury meets with Venus, initiating heartfelt and sincere conversations. Mercury enters your chart’s house of intimacy and shared resources, helping you get specific about trusting others to get the job done. You can also find new ways to collaborate creatively and socially over the coming weeks.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You’re reevaluating your relationship to work and health this Venus retrograde. Relationships to your colleagues are up for review. This is a time to explore your feelings about your job and daily responsibilities. What routine helps you feel most like yourself, and like you can be of service to the world? Journal, talk, or brainstorm about what makes you feel like you’re doing a good job as Mercury meets with Venus. Mercury enters your chart’s house of relationships, helping you get specific about the terms and agreements of your interpersonal dynamics. Other people may be opening up now, and new conversations are initiated.