Weekly Horoscope: July 3 – 9

The full moon falls on Monday, July 3, in earth sign Capricorn, and security and material needs become visible. It’s perfectly full at 7:38 AM. Conversations have no choice but to reach a head as this full moon faces off with Mercury, but we’re thinking of the bigger picture since it’s also connecting with philosophical Jupiter.

Ideas are brilliant and inventive as Mercury, the planet of communication, connects with erratic Uranus on Friday, July 7, at 12:54 AM. Mercury also connects with dreamy Neptune on Sunday at 7:57 AM, which can help us better understand first impressions and intuitions.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The full moon in your chart’s house of career and public reputation can find you thinking about what you need in order to feel seen and accomplished. Maybe this is a time for you to be proud of yourself and how far you’ve come as you look down from the mountain top, taking a break from the trek to consider your next moves. Ultimately you just want to have fun, especially since Mars is still in fiery Leo. Mercury in your chart’s house of home and family has you considering issues in your private life, chores, wellness, and healing included.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The full moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn illuminates your chart’s house of higher knowledge. You’re ready to share your wisdom and put your ideas out there! This can be a moment of publication, graduation, or finally sending an important memo. You ultimately want to know that you are safe, and can guarantee this security. And more than being safe, you probably want to have glamorous intellectual it-girl vibes with your planetary ruler Venus in Leo. Mercury in your chart’s house of communication has you diversifying your skillset and picking up new books. As it connects with Neptune and Uranus, you can consider learning a skill that no one expected.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Financial security is a hot topic as the full moon illuminates your chart’s financial axis. Sharing is caring, and you should try to ground yourself in the trust in your heart, and the knowledge that you’re treating people with kindness and compassion. A sense of insecurity is a shadow in the corner of your eye, and maybe, if you’re brave, a fear to be announced. Your planetary ruler Mercury in your chart’s house of personal resources has you considering the current value of money. It’s possible that self worth and self esteem are topics for you to consider. How much of your self worth is based on chasing fame as a high, rather than satisfying your creative hunger?

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

If you like astrology, you may know that Cancer is ruled by the moon. The full moon during Cancer season brings up matters of security, trust, and relationships. You can think about what and who you put your heart into, and see the longstanding fruits of your labor of love. With trust and discretion, many things are possible. But maybe you’re not in the mood to be so secret, and want to discuss your feelings and ideas about the future with someone you can rely on. Mercury in your sign has you considering how you define your identity. As it connects with Neptune and Uranus, you’re considering how to see yourself through a more contemporary lens.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Maybe you can finally find peace and closure as the full moon in Capricorn gives you a resolution. This one illuminates your chart’s house of work and lifestyle, which can show you what you need (or don’t need) in order to feel like you’ve lived a full day. Work projects may be wrapping up, or you’re closing a chapter on a health saga. While you like to know what is certain and sturdy, there’s still plenty of space in your life for wonder and imagination. The planet of the mind, Mercury, moves through a secretive sector of your chart, which has you considering life’s secrets and mysteries. As it connects with Neptune and Uranus, you might be more interested in spiritual or conspiratorial ideas.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

It’s time to take your happiness seriously! The full moon in Capricorn wants you to ground yourself in your joy, friendships, love affairs, and creative processes. Consider how you define happiness, and the conditions that are necessary to find it. Your planetary ruler, Mercury, is transiting a part of your chart that deals with celebration and success. How would you define success, and is it polluted by fame? As Mercury connects with Neptune and Uranus, you can be more interested in spiritual and radically philosophical meanings of accomplishment. What success looks like to you can look like stillness to others. You have a very unique outlook!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You don’t exist in a vacuum! Realizing how many eyes are on you at all times might make you want to go into a humble retreat. The full moon in your chart’s house of home and hearth may be calling you back to your roots. Themes of security, shelter, and family are illuminated. The planet of communication, Mercury, in your chart’s house of career and public reputation finds you considering how you define yourself in the public eye. Not everyone knows your various accomplishments, and sometimes you have to be your own hype man. As Mercury connects with Neptune and Uranus, you can think of new and glamorous ways to mythologize your legacy.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You are realizing things. You are a vessel for information. Your mailbox is open, waiting for the message. The full moon in your chart’s house of communication and information finds you ready to receive all the juicy information that you need in order to establish a deep, thorough, and secure understanding of it all. It’s almost as if you’re making a map! The planet of communication, Mercury, finds you looking out onto a wider perspective, considering your place in history. As Mercury connects with Neptune and Uranus, conversations with partners and friends are flavored by this existential knowledge of time itself.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

What do you have, and what do you not want? The full moon illuminates your chart’s axis of resources. This could find you waiting with hands open, ready to receive a big payoff. Or maybe you’re thinking about money and the material world in a different way, ready to shed the burden of money’s problems. Consider how you would define having enough, and whether wealth, jealousy, or greed are ever a burden for you. Mercury in your chart’s house of shared resources finds you considering what other people have. The grass is always greener on the other side, and it’s possible that the success you see in others is just Instagram and not reality.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Did you see that there’s a full moon in your sign? The Capricorn full moon might just be all about you—as a resource, as a touchstone. As much as it’s about you, it’s about your relationships. Do they leave you feeling like a flower whose petals have been bleached and dried by the sun? Or is there shade that you can hide under, keeping your silky colors? Reciprocity is important. You need to make sure you’re planted in a strategic spot, and getting enough water, too. Mercury in your chart’s house of relationships finds you considering the containers and definitions of your partnerships. As it connects with Neptune and Uranus, you can give those definitions some nuance and flexibility.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You can solve some mysteries, Aquarius. The full moon in your chart’s house of secrets shines a light on covert information. Knowledge is power. What will you do with these key details? Consider who you can talk to and trust with this information. Having someone to talk to about whatever is weighing on your mind can free you from the burden of knowing. Kind of like The Ring (2001). Mercury in your chart’s house of work and routine finds you considering what you’re willing to do for your colleagues and partners. As it connects with Neptune and Uranus, you might have some interesting things happen on the job or with your health. Pay attention to your habits.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

No one loves summer like a Pisces—like a goth at the beach, reading and swimming like a fish. This full moon calls you to celebrate your accomplishments as it illuminates your chart’s house of success. This can also call for a gathering, a party, or an expansion of your group chat! Your network is growing, and you’re meeting more friends, teachers, and collaborators. Mercury in Cancer finds you considering romance, progeny, and creativity. As it connects with Neptune and Uranus, you might be thinking about children, childhood, and your own creative babies in a new, enlightened sense. Sometimes an artwork is like a child. Sometimes the child isn’t even our own.