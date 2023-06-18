Weekly Horoscope: June 19 – 25

Optimistic Jupiter harmonizes with pessimistic Saturn on Monday, June 19, helping us take the good with the bad. Prudence and patience are easy to make peace with.

The summer solstice falls on Wednesday, June 21 as the sun moves into Cancer at 10:57 AM. Cancer is the sign of queendom and royalty, but summer vacation can be a little lonely and nostalgic—we miss our friends back home! Mercury, the planet of communication, gently connects with action planet Mars at 11:22 AM, helping us express our will and figure out the smoothest course of action.

Mercury clashes with Neptune, the planet of illusions, at 6:35 PM on Sunday, June 26, which could find us confused. It’s also a good time to make stuff up based on impressions. Improvisation and free-form writing can be divinely inspired.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The summer solstice begins a new chapter in in your home and family, bringing new life and energy into your domestic life. This is a time to check in with what you need in order to preserve your energy and rest, and to recover. Focus on replenishing your soil! Self-expression is a big theme lately. How do you express your creativity, your joy, and your love? Communicating how you feel and what you want is easier this week. Mercury, the planet of communication, gently connects with your planetary ruler Mars, making it easy to figure out the best course of action.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Jupiter, the planet of hope, gently connects with disciplined Saturn, inspiring you to have patience when it comes to growing past your disappointments and failures. This is a time to transcend and forgive all of the ways that you missed your mark. The summer solstice begins a new chapter in how you understand and express yourself. This can be a time to gain new knowledge and perspectives. Education is welcome. Mercury, the planet of communication, gently connects with action planet Mars, making it easy to figure out the best course of action when it comes to investing in your living space.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The summer solstice begins a new chapter in your financial life, bringing new life and energy into your bank account and beyond. This can be a time to get an honest look at your relationship to money, and your ideals and emotions about the material world. Your planetary ruler Mercury gently connects with action planet Mars, making it easy to figure out the best course of action to express your feelings and assert your point of view. You are extra persuasive. Mercury squares off with dreamy Neptune, pushing you to improvise when it comes to making a believable case for yourself.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Yours is the sign of the summer, dear Cancer! The longest day of the year. It’s a day that is symbolic of maximum sunshine and maximum life force. Harness your own power as the sun moves into your sign! This is a new chapter in your life as you celebrate another year around the sun. Cancer, traditionally, is the sign of queens and royalty, the voice of the people. How are you able to reinvigorate your personal authority and autonomy? Cancer season is also a period when relationships come into focus. How are you able to provide warmth, sustenance, and promises to others?

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You have to have faith that other people will play their part, even if things seem shady. Hope is a dangerous thing for you to have, but you have it as Jupiter, the planet of hope, gently connects with disciplined Saturn, granting you graceful patience when it comes to other people’s mistakes and shortcomings. The summer solstice begins a new chapter in your spiritual and meditative life, empowering you to take some time to yourself to clear your mind. Mercury, the planet of communication, gently connects with action planet Mars, making it easy to figure out the best course of action for planning ahead and making the most of your strength.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You have new dreams and visions for the future, dear Virgo! The summer solstice sheds light on your hopes and goals, renewing your determination and focus. The dreams that you had a long time ago never left. Your planetary ruler Mercury gently connects with action planet Mars, making it easy to figure out the best course of action to make your dreams and secret passions happen. Maybe a friend, colleague, or mentor can help you accomplish this! Mercury squares off with dreamy Neptune, pushing you to improvise when it comes to understanding and communicating with your relations. You’re doing what you can with mixed messages.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The summer solstice begins a new chapter in your career and public reputation, bringing new life and energy to your legacy. This is a time when you can consider the gifts and impact that you’ll leave behind long after you’re gone, and to honor the things you’ve already accomplished so far. This is a time when you have to get comfortable with attention, and accept your fame or notoriety. With your planetary ruler Venus currently in Leo, you are more popular right now. Don’t get lost in your social life. Remember to stay on top of your schedule as Mercury clashes with Neptune, confusing dates and appointments.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Jupiter, the planet of hope, gently connects with disciplined Saturn, inspiring you to have patience when it comes to developing trust in relationships and friendships. The summer solstice renews your outlook on life, bringing new perspectives and views for you to probe and explore the depths of. Mercury, the planet of communication, gently connects with your planetary ruler Mars, making it easy to figure out the best course of action toward collaborative success. You’re plotting and scheming, but not without some extra funding. When you invest in the right people, it’s never wasted money. This investment is not limited to your time, talents, and money.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Jupiter, your planetary ruler, gently connects with disciplined Saturn, inspiring you to have patience when it comes to your health and lifestyle. It’s easy for you to practice self discipline while maintaining your sense of freedom now—or maybe you realize that you can’t have one without the other! The summer solstice begins a new chapter in your partnerships, showing you how to have more compassion, trust, and discretion. Things are changing! Mercury, the planet of communication, gently connects with action planet Mars, making it easy to figure out the best course of action concerning your travel and scholastic agendas. Mercury squares off with dreamy Neptune, pushing you to be a more sensitive listener.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Jupiter, the planet of hope, gently connects with your planetary ruler Saturn, inspiring you to have patience when it comes to your own inner voice. You’re learning how to give yourself the space and freedom to be honest with yourself. Expressing your fears and sadness through music, art, or even cooking can be a way to overcome your doubts, or to give new meaning to your history. The summer solstice begins a new chapter in your relationships, bringing new life and energy into your partnerships sector. This might also be a time of quiet resignation, watching the sunset, and passing the torch along to another person. You can’t do everything alone, Capricorn!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Jupiter, the planet of hope, gently connects with your planetary ruler Saturn, inspiring you to have patience and faith when it comes to your sense of security and freedom. Consider the homesteading movement. How could you reconnect with land and sustenance? The summer solstice begins a new chapter in your routine, bringing new life and energy to your work and lifestyle. Mercury, the planet of communication, gently connects with action planet Mars, making it easy to figure out the best course of action in talking to a crush or friend. You can find a smooth, multidimensional, and graceful way to tell them what you want to do.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Your planetary ruler Jupiter gently connects with disciplined Saturn, inspiring you to have patience when it comes to talking openly about your own limits and boundaries. You can see hope through times of lack, and use your voice to overcome fear. The summer solstice begins a new chapter in your creative life, bringing new inspiration and an urge to create! Whether via a dinner party or a novel, get into the creative mindset. Mercury, the planet of communication, gently connects with action planet Mars, making it easy to figure out the best course of action for your health and wellness. Mercury squares off with dreamy Neptune, pushing you to improvise when it comes to talking your way out of things.