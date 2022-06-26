Weekly Horoscope: June 27 – July 3

Neptune, the planet of illusions, begins its retrograde at 3:54 AM on Tuesday, June 28: Neptune retrograde can find people recognizing how they’ve bought into fads. A sensitivity about trendiness shifts the vibe. Neptune symbolizes spirituality, too. How we understand the world is changing. The sun squares off with Jupiter, the planet of beliefs, at 8:59 PM, which shows minds being changed by new perspectives and philosophical debates. There’s an amicable connection between love planet Venus and Jupiter at 11:51 PM, which enhances our ability to accept and understand others. It’s a peaceful aspect, bringing harmony to relationships.

The moon is dark Tuesday evening for the new moon in Cancer at 10:52 PM, which connects us to our needs, emotionally and materially. It’s a new beginning of a new lunar month, which lasts until the next new moon on July 28. Whatever starts now simply sits right, but it needs effort and a sense of adventure to take off as the new moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries.

Videos by VICE

There is a battle for power as action planet Mars clashes with shadowy Pluto on Friday at 10:13 PM: Look out for short fuses and try not to pick any fights! Awareness can be used to make changes that stand up to cycles of hatred and greed.

Skills that has been learned through discipline and focus are applied with ease as Mercury harmonizes with Saturn Saturday at 6:38 AM. There’s an understanding and acceptance of things being the way they are, and an ability to work around them. However, there is a chance that things aren’t how they appear. More questions need to be asked as Mercury clashes with Neptune at 4:52 PM.

All times ET.

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

You’re moving extremely fast these days, Aries, but the new moon in Cancer asks you to spend some time resting as it falls in your chart’s house of home and family. This is a good time to collect yourself and touch base. This is a turning point for you! The sun clashes with Jupiter, the planet of growth, asking you to make a change in order to grow. There will be something to catch you when you jump, you just can’t see it yet! You are extra ambitious as your planetary ruler Mars clashes with ruthless Pluto. Activities that require you to be assertive and brave are favored. You’re a powerful advocate for yourself and others.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

There are a lot of questions to be asked as the new moon falls in a curious sector of your chart. Because they correspond with new beginnings, new moons are uncertain times! Interesting messages can come through dreams or meditation. Use the uncertainty and small moments of silence to formulate the best questions or hypotheses that you can imagine. This new moon is also a good time to take up a new skill or begin some coursework. Your planetary ruler Venus gently connects with generous Jupiter, giving you faith that all of your needs and desires will be met, somehow! There is something lucky and opportunistic about this aspect. There are supernatural gifts involved. Have faith that your needs will be met.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

You’re starting a new cycle in your finances as the new moon falls in your chart’s house of personal resources. You can connect with the things that nourish you the most, and think about your relationship to money. Neptune retrograde begins in your chart’s house of career and public reputation, which can make you feel extra sensitive to how you are being seen and the role that you play in the collective. Love planet Venus gently connects with Jupiter, putting you in good social graces. This is a lucky opportunity for you to present an attractive case for yourself, to make a generous ask. Mercury harmonizes with Saturn and clashes with Neptune, which enables you to make a sturdy, informed decision that sits right with your spirit.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

There’s a new moon in your sign, Cancer, which has you asking questions about yourself and starting a new phase in your life. This new moon in your sign happens once per year. It is a time for you to explore who you are: your identity, your physical self, your name. Embodiment is a theme. The sun clashes with Jupiter, the planet of philosophy and belief, which marks a turning point in your career and self-image, and how these two things are related. Cancer’s zodiac is the crab. Crabs molt. Maybe it’s time to size up, or down, depending on what suits you best right now. It’s all about the bigger picture!

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

This new moon in Cancer is pretty mystical for you, dear Leo. It falls in a mysterious sector of your chart that corresponds with dreams, secrets, and things that are out of your conscious perspective. With this new moon, you can connect to emotions and parts of yourself that typically go unnoticed or untouched. It’s a time to do a mental health checkup, or even engage with your dream world by keeping a dream journal. Your planetary ruler, the sun, squares off with lucky Jupiter, giving you extra energy to journey into places that are unknown or dangerous. There is a sense of faith that helps you make a vital change that might not be noticeable to anyone but you.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

New goals and objectives are coming into the picture as the Cancer new moon falls in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams. The new moon brings a pause for you to catch your breath and reassess what you really want to accomplish. Although a Virgo’s work is never done, there is a new beginning and blank slate as your priorities fluctuate. Neptune, the planet of illusions, begins its retrograde in your chart’s house of relationships, which can make you hyper-aware of fantasies and mythologies that play into your perception of others. Love planet Venus gently connects with opulent Jupiter, bringing opportunities for you to make lucrative and generous connections. There is extra space for intimacy and trust to grow.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

New beginnings in your career arrive with the new moon in Cancer. Take time to connect with your vocation. What do you devote your time and energy to? There is a deep urge to feel like money and morality is aligned in your career, and maybe you need to ask yourself some questions about what’s most important to you. The thoughts are enough to spark a new beginning. The sun squares off with lucky Jupiter: Help can come in the form of a partner or buddy who lifts you up to where you need to be. Your planetary ruler Venus gently connects with Jupiter, giving you extra faith in others. Relationships are flowing smoothly and openly. You’re having conversations about shared values and desires.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The new moon in fellow water sign Cancer brings a fresh perspective to your beliefs, spirituality, and worldview. This can be the start of a new adventure in travel and education as you explore things that are far beyond yourself. Differences in nationalities or languages are disregarded as you are able to find commonality despite superficial differences. Mercury, the planet of communication, harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of commitments, bringing acceptance and understanding of something that is finite or ending. Conversations that are typically tough or tricky are flowing more smoothly now. Expressing that there are some things that are simply unclear and confusing just has to be done as Mercury clashes with Neptune, the planet of confusion!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The new moon falls in a sensitive sector of your chart that connects you to other people’s needs. When you are extra tuned into what other people need or want from you, it can be easy to forget yourself. Be mindful and vocal about your own needs. Neptune, the planet of fantasies and illusions, begins its retrograde in your chart’s house of home and family, which makes you extra sensitive to domestic themes. The sun squares off with your planetary ruler Jupiter, bringing you to new heights when it comes to intimacy and relating to your friends and lovers in a way that feels playful and liberating. Venus connects with Jupiter, adding a dash of extra pleasure to your social life and relationships. This is an opportune time to connect with others.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

It’s just like starting over! The new moon in your chart’s house of relationships can bring a fresh perspective on partnerships. This might even be the beginning of a new relationship. A new dynamic is beginning regardless. This relationship or dynamic can help you break out of beliefs that come from your home or family, or it can be inspired by them! You’re being asked to have belief in your partners. The sun squares off with Jupiter and a corner is turned. There is a sense of faith and vision that helps you make a change that sticks. You’re getting a lot of wiggle room this week as Venus gently connects with Jupiter, inviting pleasure and fun to your day-to-day life.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Take time to connect with your body. The new moon falls in your chart’s house of health and routine. It’s a powerful time to break a habit, or to invite new habits into your life that can help you feel more in tune with your body. Mercury, the planet of communication, harmonizes with your planetary ruler Saturn, helping you express yourself. It is easier now to talk about things that are secret or taboo, especially if you find a creative or playful way to express them, like art or performance. There are many ways to express ideas—it doesn’t have to be through words—but you can find that you have a lot to say. You can express otherwise harsh truths in a playful, gentle way.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The new moon in fellow water sign Cancer is the perfect time to invite new pleasures into your life. Imagine what your ideal party would look like and who you would invite. What are the party favors; what are the activities? Even if you can’t make it happen this week, it’s a fun exercise to help you consider how you might want to spend your time for the next 28 days. Your modern planetary ruler Neptune, begins its retrograde in your sign, which can find you changing up your style or trying on different fashions. You are more tuned into your appearance, so put some glitter on. The sun clashes with your planetary ruler Jupiter, bringing you extra energy and motivation to move toward relationships that make you feel the most supported.