Weekly Horoscope: March 11 – 17

The infamous, regularly scheduled Mercury retrograde officially started its apparent reversal in Pisces last week, but this week, hijinks are mirrored in the skies. This week is off to a quiet start, but by Wednesday, planetary activity picks up the slack, inspiring us to forgive and be generous, true to the spirit of Pisces season. Some changes to our itinerary come closer to the weekend—however, our judgement is distorted. Not only is there a psychedelic Mercury retrograde in Pisces, but we can also be misled by the unbridled optimism of Pisces’ ruler, Jupiter, which is at home in ambitious Sagittarius.



On Wednesday, March 13, the sun connects with power planet Pluto at 10:25 AM before squaring off with generous Jupiter at 9:29 PM. On or around Wednesday morning, there is an ability to tap into a deep well of willpower, a great resource. Near Wednesday evening, as the sun squares off with Jupiter, we are generous and make changes that allow for space to heal. On Thursday, action planet Mars harmonizes with taskmaster Saturn at 6:01 AM, providing the end of the week with strength that allows us to tackle long-term projects. Also on Thursday, retrograde messenger Mercury meets the sun at 9:48 PM, illuminating deep, possibly repressed memories and helping us realize abstract concepts as they become visible and actualized under the light of the sun.

Retrograde Mercury squares off with expansive Jupiter at 7:17 PM on Friday, pushing us to take action at a fork in the road. Make sure you have all of the facts so you don’t take a wrong turn. Things won’t be entirely clear because of Mercury retrograde, but think back to what happened on February 22—the last time Mercury clashed with Jupiter—to help inform your next step.

On Saturday, retrograde Mercury gently connects with power planet Pluto at 9:11 AM, creating a productive atmosphere for getting to the bottom of your feelings. A deep dive into your subconscious and a fearless perusal into the dark corners of research-driven processes is favored. It’s an ideal time to meet up with a study group. Retrograde Mercury connects with action planet Mars at 11:23 PM on Sunday, opening the channels for petty debate. With Mars in Taurus, fights can be passive aggressive. If you find yourself in the middle of an argument, make it a point to be the bigger person.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

You make a personal change that fixes your reputation midweek, as the sun squares off with your planetary ruler Jupiter on Wednesday evening. It is the perfect time to actively right your wrongs and live your truth. Remember: You don’t have to play the martyr, Pisces. Make sure that you’re not going too overboard with your generosity, because Jupiter has a tendency to overdo it. Avoid being misguided by your optimism on or around Friday, opting to get some advice before making any quick moves. The planetary weather this weekend encourages you to get a third opinion—with Mercury gently connecting with Pluto on Saturday morning, you can find advice that helps you get to the bottom of your feelings.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

There is powerful support this week to apply yourself towards your long-term goals, as mid-week your planetary ruler, action-planet Mars, harmonizes with the planet of commitment, Saturn. Be optimistic that you are investing your resources, your self-confidence, and your precious energy into something that will have a sustainable outcome. You’ll feel this most of the week, but most strongly early Thursday morning, when the aspect is exact. And if you’re not sure, or if you think you’re in over your head, you can get moral support from your friends this weekend, as communication planet Mercury connects with Mars, filling your imagination with wonderful possibilities and ideas about how achieve your long-term goals.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

This week, you’re sticking to your guns, Taurus. Action planet Mars is currently making your life sweaty and exciting as it transits through your sign. Mars will harmonize with Saturn, the planet of commitment, finding you putting in the elbow grease to make your beliefs come to life. This will be most strongly felt early Thursday morning, as your beliefs and strongest convictions directly influence how you react to your immediate environment. You will be standing up for what you believe in. Connect with old friends this weekend as retrograde messenger Mercury gently harmonizes with Mars. Remembering your old connections and reaching out to them gives you the wherewithal to get things done.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Mercury retrograde continues to create delays at work, but that’s OK, because it only gives you more time to reflect and get organized. Wednesday is perfect for getting your taxes done—as the sun connects with Pluto, you’re able to pull up old receipts that help you access the biggest refund possible. Avoid overcommitting midweek: As the sun connects with expansive Jupiter, you will be feeling very generous with your time. Though that can be a good thing, there is an overly-optimistic energy to this week that can blindside you if you aren’t careful. On Thursday, the sun meets retrograde Mercury, providing the honest truth about what’s been going on at work. It’s a reality check in the middle of retrograde confusion.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Be mindful of being overly generous with time that you actually don’t have this week, Cancer. As the sun gets closer to squaring off with abundant Jupiter on Wednesday evening, you’re going to be really busy. Sharing is virtuous and all that, but do be mindful of the clock and double check to be sure you aren’t forgetting your existing tasks before agreeing to take on more. As Thursday morning draws near, your loyalty to your community pays off. Saturn, the planet of commitment, will harmonize with action planet Mars, galvanizing you (and your partners) towards group action. This Mercury retrograde has you refining your beliefs and remembering older lessons learned. On Thursday evening, you realize your accumulated knowledge as the sun meets retrograde Mercury.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Pisces season and tax season go together like peanut butter and jelly for you, Leo. This week, you can gather receipts for work expenses to try and get a bigger refund, supported by the sun’s connection with the deep-diving research planet, Pluto, on Wednesday. Wednesday is also a sexy day for you, as the sun squares off with generous Jupiter across your houses of sex and pleasure. Your commitment to your daily routine pays off as you are asked to perform this week. With action planet Mars in your house of career harmonizing with Saturn, the planet of loyalty, on Thursday morning, nothing will stop you from moving forward with your job.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

It’s true, Virgo—your planetary ruler Mercury is still retrograde. But you’re a flexible person, and depending on how you look at it, Mercury retrograde can actually offer you more flexibility. This Mercury retrograde brings old friends and missed connections back into the picture. On Thursday evening, when the sun meets the retrograde messenger planet, you will pay more attention to past partners—their presence will be highlighted and demand your respect. When Mercury squares off with expansive Jupiter on Friday evening, forgiveness is on the table as you reflect on how these interpersonal connections affect your perception and memory of your personal history. Mercury retrograde allows for these adjustments to be made in your relationships, and Pisces season is a healing time.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Midweek, you are on top of your email game, dear Libra. With the sun squaring expansive Jupiter on Wednesday evening, you are making responsiveness your business. Plus, Mercury retrograde provides you with the chance to tighten up loose ends and get around to tasks on your to-do list that you might have considered flaking on, but now finally have the opportunity to tackle. It’s been a slippery time trying to get your ducks in line during Mercury retrograde, but this week helps you take action. Thursday evening, the sun meets retrograde Mercury, calling your attention to work-related hiccups. As Mercury squares off with Jupiter on Friday evening, your to-do list experiences a change in direction.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

This week is all about supporting your friends, Scorpio. As the sun squares off with expansive Jupiter on Wednesday evening, there is support from your friends and lovers to make moves towards material abundance. Early Thursday morning, your planetary ruler, warrior Mars, harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of commitment, setting the stage for award-winning acts of loyalty. You, and others, will be sticking to their word, so don’t be afraid to give away well-earned trust. Just keep your wits about you—with Jupiter in the picture, you’re going to be overly optimistic about how much money you actually have, so double check your accounts and set a budget before you even leave the house, let alone decide to take the bill.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’ve got a lot of willpower to make money on Wednesday—as the sun gently connects with power planet Pluto that morning, you can tap into something rich! Communications with your housemates or family members can reinvigorate your will to generate wealth. As the sun squares off with Jupiter on Wednesday evening, you’ll make very optimistic changes based on your past that allow you to grow into the future. Your long-term work commitments move forward on Thursday as action planet Mars harmonizes with Satun, the planet of hard work. Consider what daily habits you are loyal to and how this physically structures your world. How do your habits create or destroy your resources?

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

You’re actively fostering a connection with your friends this week, Capricorn. As action planet Mars harmonizes with planet of commitment, Saturn (which is also your hardworking planetary ruler), you’re motivated to actively show your loyalty to your passions as well as your closest friends. This Mercury retrograde has been bringing up old emails as you are given the space to revisit old conversations. Pay attention to the topics that come up near Thursday evening—as the sun meets retrograde Mercury, there will be a motif that is hard to miss. Dive deep into your research this weekend. As Mercury connects with power planet Pluto, you’ll be able to put your finger on the pulse of information.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

If you’ve been missing some thing—physical or metaphysical—Mercury retrograde has given you the space to find it. As the messenger planet Mercury moves backwards through your house of personal resources (self-esteem included) these “things” that were missing return to you. On Thursday evening, the sun meets retrograde Mercury, putting a spotlight on spiritual ideas and physical resources that are making a return. On Friday, Mercury will square off with Jupiter, putting you in the right mental state to get out of the house and socialize. Just don’t be over-generous with wealth you don’t actually have. With the sun squaring Jupiter midweek, you can avoid having your card declined by checking your funds before you go out.

