Weekly Horoscope: May 13 – 19

Can’t get enough of your VICE horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. Next up? A whimsical Gemini event in Brooklyn on May 18!

This is the last week of Taurus season, so take your snacks into bed accordingly. We’re exposed to the shadow side of the world this week as we move towards an acceptance of and alignment with our genuine voice.



Videos by VICE

Power structures and dark undercurrents are plainly visible at the beginning of this week. We can see the ways social values are constructed through legacy on Monday as the sun harmonizes with Pluto, the planet of taboos, at 11:04 PM, allowing secrets to be visible in plain sight. This transit began one week before Monday, and will last through next Tuesday, May 20.

There’s a cosmic opportunity to take action upon witnessing injustices or imbalances of power. On Tuesday, Venus, the planet of values, gently harmonizes with action planet Mars at 9:58 AM, setting the stage for a smart collaboration on your heroic ideals.

On Wednesday, Venus enters its home sign of Taurus at 5:46 AM, securing us in our creature comforts despite new realizations. Mercury, the communication planet, then gently harmonizes with fantasy planet Neptune at 9:21 PM, so don’t believe everything you read. Later in the evening, fighter Mars enters pillow-soft Cancer at 11:10 PM.

On Thursday, Mercury harmonizes with Saturn at 7:09 PM, making it a very supportive time to trust others to follow through on their word. People are going to be delusional but trustworthy, so do your fact-checking.

On Saturday, Mercury harmonizes with power planet Pluto at 1:46 AM, revealing secret, other-worldly information. Venus meets Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, at 12:16 PM, bringing some excitement to Venusian affairs like love, beauty, and money. There’s a full moon in Scorpio at 5:11 PM, bringing events to a climax and allowing us to see deeper emotional meaning.

All times EST.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

You’re realizing things, but make sure to cross-reference your sources as you dive into your research. It’s likely that you’ll be tempted to blow your bank on some retail therapy on or around Tuesday, but check in with yourself first. Do you have the budget, and do you really think a material object can ease your worries? Come Wednesday, you’re more confident in your own skin, but you can still convince yourself to do some financial damage. Midweek, plans move forward on important agreements. Saturday’s full moon in Scorpio illuminates your house of relationships. You have a new, radical, liberated approach to life, and during this weekend’s full moon, your partners can see that they just have to get with the program.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your intuition is high this week as you dive deeper towards the root of what really gets your goat. Your empathy is a strong trait, but consider how you deal with boundaries. You’re social and confident, so you can deliver a “no” with grace and a smile that makes people feel respected rather than rejected. Whenever you say no, others can appreciate your yes. Put your talent for elegant refusal to work! As Venus enters Taurus, you’re attracted to the mysteries of love. Explore your hidden desires and luscious secrets, but do make sure you’re opening up to someone you feel completely safe with. A project you’ve been working on every day comes to fruition under the light of this weekend’s Scorpio full moon.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Early in the week you generate fantastic ideas as to how you can be more supportive of your friends and relationships. The astrology of the week shows that you’re doing a good job sharing with others as you have productive conversations to determine the best ways you can help. Your instincts are high, so trust your intuition, but understand that you aren’t free from emotional bias. After working so hard, you start celebrating your friendships and community even more this week. This weekend is ripe for throwing a big party and making love as the full moon in Scorpio lights up your house of inner social circles and dating. You have a lot to celebrate, so don’t waste any time.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You crave glitz and glamor in every little aspect of your life, down to the very core, but this is because you are so fabulous, just the way you are, Leo! Trust that you are *it*. You have something that nobody else has. The number of likes don’t matter because you know you look hot. Accept your power and step out into the world midweek, looking sexier than ever. You’ll be in high demand from then on, and can really kill it in job interviews. This weekend you might want to stay in bed and charge your batteries, but the people want you. Tell them you’re catching up on your beauty rest; it’s what keeps you so powerful.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You step into your power early in the week as the sun harmonizes with power planet Pluto. It’s easier to share your power with others when it feels good. Taking what brings you joy and sharing it with the world is something that can progress your happiness. You’re processing the meaning of your sex drive, trying to make sense of your dating and creative patterns. Happiness is a feeling, not a formula. What once made you ecstatic might not cut it in the future. Trust your feelings. Don’t idealize, but rather be present in the moment. Talk about your ideals out loud to hear yourself. Get someone like a Capricorn in the room; they can help you be realistic.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

You are very attuned to what other people have and how that defines them. Try to be happy for other people in place of feeling jealous of them. Envy is too easy, and you’re better than that. Celebrate the success of others, as that implies they can share this success with you, either as an inspiration or as a benefactor. Having financial assistance from a partner is something that can help guide you towards exploring the world beyond your neighborhood. Intimacy is built through trust, and sharing finances is something that builds loyalty as your relationships mature. A lot of action in your career starts late Wednesday night, so work towards feeling supported by your partners. It pays off under this weekend’s Scorpio full moon.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You are very concerned with what other people think at this point in time, and it wears on your mental state. Humans are social animals, and of course the approval of others is necessary. Find good listeners who are supportive of and interested in your darkest ideas as you find a clever way to make them palatable enough to share. You have an active week at work and are concerned with being paid fairly. Midweek marks the commencement of a grace period in your love life where you can attract like-minded freaks who complement your way of life. Your values in love are adjusting, but at least you can see them clearly during the full moon in Scorpio this weekend.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You start the week fulfilling your duties as a worker and counting all the money and great potential earnings that it brings. There is no barrier between your dedication to the grind and its financial implications. Tuesday is a hot day for romance, so reply to whatever invitations you get and seize the opportunity to hook up because come Wednesday, you’re back to work. Although some financial fussing is approaching, you can bring some sparkle and pleasure into your work life. You can experience radical changes in your values concerning work and health later this weekend as you accept and understand things that you once simply figured impossible. This weekend’s Scorpio full moon finds you intently meditating as you catch up on your emotional hygiene.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

You step into this week with your personal power at a high. Be mindful of everyone else around you, though, as you can step on some toes in the process of expressing yourself. You can really command at this moment. This attitude can help you get a lot of work done. Wednesday brings a fresh chapter in your love life and creative endeavors. Over the next few weeks you’ll be more flirty and hedonistically indulgent. Your energy for relationships is increased, but other people’s actions can put you in a sour mood. It’s your choice to react, but their actions say more about them than they do about you. Happiness is the secret to success, so make sure you’re out socialize starting Thursday and well through the weekend.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

You imagination is running wild as you make space in your mind to accept chaos. By being present in your body, you can have patience for things outside of your control. Your mind is powerful and you have the ability to make your dreams a reality with the help of a friend. On Wednesday, your attitude changes as you become more focused on being efficient and productive. It’s healthy and responsible to be concerned with time management, but an extended deadline is not the end of the world. You are highly intellectual and can overcome whatever you must. This weekend’s Scorpio full moon brings you career fulfillment. Celebrate successes no matter how small.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The people you choose to surround yourself with affect your mental wellbeing, Pisces. If you lie down with dogs, then you’ll get fleas, so the inverse must also be true. There’s no shame in being powerful by association. Find ways to build trust and confidence within yourself so that you can be formidable on your own. Of course, inspiration comes from your closest friends—the real, sibling-like ones, not necessarily the ones you hang out with for clout. You can come up with impossible ideas and you need to hear the voice of reason. Someone you’ve known for most of your life can be of service. You have increased energy to seek happiness through creative pursuits and dating after Wednesday evening.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Monday starts with an intense back-to-work feeling as you negotiate sticky subjects like money. It’s nothing you can’t handle. Plus, you can get some help from a friend when it comes to getting your ideas on the page around Tuesday morning. After attractive money planet Venus enters your house of finances on Wednesday, you can purchase some fairly priced things that make you feel pretty, helping you make the most of your sparkle. You have a lot more energy to put towards home and family projects come Wednesday, helping you refuel and get in touch with your sensitive side. Trust and intimacy issues come to light during this weekend’s full moon as you find a balance between give and take.

What’s in the stars for you in May? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.