Weekly Horoscope: May 15 – 21

On Tuesday, May 16, at 8:27 AM, Jupiter, the planet of philosophy, enters Taurus for the first time in 12 years. Jupiter changes signs about every 13 months, and takes approximately 12 years to go around the sun. Jupiter in the sign of art and beauty will make fertile ground for creativity—but it doesn’t come without some radical transformation! Jupiter clashes with power planet Pluto on Wednesday, May 18, at 9:10 PM: Growth requires change. If you want to plant a big tree, you need to dig a deep hole.

The sun gently connects with mystical Neptune on Thursday, May 18, at 4:59 AM. This is a very intuitive, magical, and charming aspect. It can find beauty and spiritual meaning in the mundane.

On Friday, May 19, Mercury gently connects with somber Saturn at 2:39 AM, making it easy to express limits or negotiations. We’re taking things slowly and cautiously as the new moon in Taurus falls on this day, too. The new moon is exact at 11:53 AM, and asks us to root ourselves in things that are certain. There is a desire to imagine something more, but at the same time we are being realistic.

Action planet Mars enters fire sign Leo on Saturday, May 20, at 11:31 AM: Things are finally starting to warm up, and our wills are stronger and more passionate than usual! Again, this might cause some drama as Mars faces off with power planet Pluto at 11:12 PM on Saturday, May 20. Expect a dance battle.

If this wasn’t already a busy enough week, the sun enters busybody Gemini on Sunday, May 21, at 3:09 AM. The sun in Gemini knows that there is always more than one side to the story. This understanding of subjectivity can be used as a power move as the sun harmonizes with power planet Pluto at 9:58 AM on Sunday, which might find us thinking things are way deeper than they really are.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Jupiter enters your chart’s house of personal resources, providing the opportunity to liberate yourself from the material world. Or maybe this is a moment for you to literally plant seeds and start to grow a garden that will sustain itself. The new moon in your chart’s financial sector asks you to get rooted in things that you can touch and know, physically. Your planetary ruler Mars enters fellow fire sign Leo, giving you more fuel than you’ve had for a while! You have more energy to go after what you desire. You’re eager to make a big change as Mars faces off with Pluto, the planet of transformation. You might find yourself more curious, talkative, and interested in learning as Gemini season begins.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Jupiter enters your sign for the first time in 12 years! You might feel a sense of optimism and infinite potential. The ground is fertile for you to grow into yourself, but you might be changing how you understand yourself as Jupiter clashes with Pluto, the planet of transformation. The sun connects with mystical Neptune, inspiring imaginative and wishful thinking—but you’re not getting your hopes up too high as Mercury connects with Saturn. The new moon in your sign asks you to get rooted in your own feelings and physicality. Mars enters your chart’s house of home and family, which could initiate some changes. Look out for family and roommate drama as Mars faces off with Pluto. A deeper understanding is reached as the sun harmonizes with power planet Pluto.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Jupiter enters a secret and psychological sector of your chart, giving you a new understanding of the unknown. Over the coming year of Jupiter in Taurus, you might feel a sense of divine protection, like things are working out for the greater good. More mystical inspiration comes as the sun connects with Neptune, the planet of spirituality, creating magical vibes. Your planetary ruler Mercury connects with Saturn, giving you the opportunity to make the best of your restrictions. The new moon asks you to catch up on sleep. This is an opportunity to finish up personal projects right as Gemini season begins. The sun in your sign shows you who you really are. The sun harmonizes with power planet Pluto, encouraging you to see beyond your ego.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Optimistic Jupiter enters your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, fertilizing the ground for you to experience success and good fortune. Take advantage of the hopeful vibe this year can bring. The new moon in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams asks you to get rooted in your objectives. You don’t necessarily have to write out a plan yet, but look at what you have in front of you at this starting point. Action planet Mars leaves your sign this week and as it exits, it will ask you to push with one final effort to make your will known. As Gemini season begins, a secret and private sector of your chart is illuminated, giving you a never-before-seen perspective.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Jupiter enters your chart’s house of career and public reputation, fertilizing the ground for you to become more famous, successful, and popular! You might be cutting cords with people, or making the first move, as Jupiter clashes with power planet Pluto. The sun connects with mystical Neptune, which might have you reading too deep into things. A reality check is in order as Mercury connects with Saturn. The new moon in your chart’s legacy sector asks you what you want to leave behind. Action planet Mars enters your sign, giving you more energy and strength to accomplish your vision. There can be some conflict of interest, though, as Mars faces off with Pluto. As Gemini season begins, you can see many different ways to make your dreams come true.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You’re expanding your horizons as Jupiter, the planet of growth, enters your chart’s house of travel and education. Over the next year, you’ll be more open-minded and willing to learn. You can connect and empathize with others on a deeper, spiritual level as the sun connects with mystical Neptune. It’s easy to feel a romantic and spiritual connection with others. Your planetary ruler Mercury connects with Saturn, which might find you feeling more logical and levelheaded. The new moon asks you to keep your questions open-ended. Any question with a definitive answer isn’t worth asking! Gemini season begins, showing you how to keep things curious and transient, especially in terms of how you define yourself to the world.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Trust and intimacy have the potential to grow over the coming year as Jupiter enters your chart’s house of shared resources, fertilizing the ground for you to accept gifts and love from other people. You might be surprised at how generous others can be. Learn how to accept compliments and presents graciously. As Jupiter clashes with Pluto, there might be a change in how you experience love! The new moon asks you to let other people be themselves. You could be in the mood to give some stuff away or let someone else drive. Get comfortable with being a co-pilot. As Gemini season begins, you realize you have a lot to learn. Look into space for yourself to grow into.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Jupiter enters your chart’s house of relationships, fertilizing the ground for you and your partners to grow. What you even know to be possible changes as Jupiter clashes with Pluto, showing you love beyond your wildest imagination! The sun connects with mystical Neptune, inspiring empathy and kindness. But hard rationalism and skepticism are still there as Mercury connects with Saturn. The new moon in your chart’s house of relationships asks questions about reciprocity. As Mars enters your chart’s house of career, you’re carving out your path. Mars faces off with Pluto, and you’re willing to use dynamite to build that road. Gemini season begins, showing you a different side of jealousy. The sun harmonizes with power planet Pluto, helping you own up to these feelings.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Your planetary ruler Jupiter enters your chart’s house of work and routine, giving you a deeper understanding of the meaning of service. Who do you work for, and why? What purpose do you serve to others, and do you love it? The sun connects with mystical Neptune, bringing deeper insight into your health. Mercury connects with Saturn, asking you to be honest about your needs for rest and privacy. The new moon in your chart’s house of work and routine asks you to get rooted in repetition and ritual. Gemini season begins, showing you beautiful and happy people to connect with! You gain a better understanding of how you relate to others as the sun harmonizes with power planet Pluto, deepening communication.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Jupiter enters your chart’s house of creativity and progeny, fertilizing the ground for you to bring some joy into the world, however you define it. This can be a fertile time for you to have a baby, or feel like making babies. Or maybe it’s a metaphorical baby—your creative output! This year brings success with leisure activities. You can focus on your tasks with grace as Mercury connects with Saturn, and you might even be able to ask for some assistance! The new moon in your chart’s pleasure sector asks you to get rooted in the things that feel good. Gemini season begins, showing you how many different things you can accomplish in just one day. Put your health and vitality first.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Jupiter changes signs, asking you to have faith in the next episode. You might feel like closing the door to keep the good stuff inside. You can be a part of a collective spiritual or psychological awakening as Jupiter clashes with Pluto. Your skepticism is a valuable asset as Mercury connects with Saturn. The new moon in your chart’s house of home and family asks you to stay grounded in your private life. Action planet Mars enters your chart’s house of relationships, and people seem to come out of hibernation. Don’t panic if you see a hottie as Mars faces off with Pluto, creating a tension between being aloof and romantic. Gemini season begins, showing you how to have fun.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Your planetary ruler Jupiter enters your chart’s house of neighborly love, fertilizing the ground for you to connect with those you share common ground with, and to treat others as though they’re your siblings. If you have siblings, you might step into their life in a new way. The sun connects with mystical Neptune, encouraging you to communicate forgiveness and peace through empathy and understanding. Perhaps silence is golden as Mercury connects with taciturn Saturn, constraining vocabulary. The new moon in your chart’s house of communication asks you to figure out what you want to say, and how! Gemini season begins, showing you to your resting place. Where do you go to read and make phone calls? Who do you tell your secrets to?