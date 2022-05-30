Weekly Horoscope: May 30 – June 5

The new moon in Gemini falls on Monday, May 30, at 7:30 AM: It’s a moment where inner, subjective truths take the stage. Listening to one’s inner voice might not be the most comfortable, since it could conflict with things one holds true. This is the week that minds change! How are we going to learn from our mistakes and grow from them?

Mercury retrograde ends on Friday, June 3, at 4:00 AM. The days that Mercury retrograde begins and ends are usually those that require the most patience, so give yourself and others a long leash! It’s a time to really pause and get grounded in your values as it stops in practical earth sign Taurus.

Saturn, the planet of consequences, begins its retrograde on Saturday, June 4, at 5:46 PM: Look out for rule bending and people wanting to sit on the bench instead of playing the game out of a fear of losing. It’s better to be a fair loser than it is to be a party pooper. There is flexibility here: Rules are going to change, but not without effort.

All times ET.

Aries

The new moon in Gemini falls in your chart’s house of communication and learning, giving you the opportunity to ask yourself new questions. Be curious about your own thoughts and understandings of the world, and don’t be afraid to abruptly change your mind! Ask yourself what new, practical skills you want to learn in order to slowly develop your dreams over time. Mercury retrograde ends in your chart’s house of money and resources, helping you figure out what your most priceless possessions are. You’re getting to understand the true value of a dollar. Mercury retrograde clashes with Saturn retrograde, changing how you understand your limits.

Taurus

Money comes and goes, but you might find yourself a little unsure about finances under the new moon in Gemini, which falls in your chart’s house of personal resources. Your relationship to money and how you feel about material things is pausing for you to reflect as Mercury ends its retrograde in your sign. Saturn, the planet of commitments and dedication, begins its retrograde in your chart’s career sector, giving you a lot to process around the topics of vocation, legacy, and your “permanent record.” You’re allowed to change your mind! It will not make you less reliable if you have a new idea after some careful consideration and introspection.

Gemini

There’s a new moon in your sign, Gemini, giving you new questions surrounding the topics of identity as well as your body. In stillness, ask yourself about what you need in order to feel your most vibrant and lively. Questions about vitality come up. Your planetary ruler Mercury ends its retrograde in a very secretive sector of your chart: This is a moment when you can find yourself going off on your own to handle top secret or sensitive information. You’re getting a better understanding of your ethics and morals as Saturn, the planet of law, begins its retrograde in your chart’s house of beliefs. You can find yourself reshaping the way that you see the world and the rules that you decide to follow…or break.

Cancer

There’s a new moon in a very secretive and isolated sector of your chart. You can feel like you’re in contact with life’s mysteries, especially your own secrets. There are feelings or thoughts that have been pushed down and require a new perspective or some contemplative examination. The planet of the mind, Mercury, ends its retrograde, giving you time to reflect on your objectives and how you’re going to approach them. You are approaching issues of collaboration, friendship, and trust with more caution and patience as Mercury clashes with Saturn, which is beginning its retrograde. You might have a different idea of just how comfortable you are with the idea of committing to another person, and need to express a change in boundaries or shared investments.

Leo

Uncertainties are fertile ground to plant your wishes for the future! The new moon falls in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams. While you might not be fully clear on what the future holds for you, it can be an inspiring moment to make silly wishes or fantasize about what you’d ideally want to materialize from your current situation. Mercury, the planet of the mind, ends its retrograde in your chart’s house of career and public reputation, giving you a moment to pause and reflect on the title that you have and how you are regarded in the public eye. You’re considering how this affects your relationships as Mercury clashes with Saturn, which is beginning its retrograde. This is a moment to reflect on the responsibilities that you have toward other people in your life, and how you want them to change moving forward!

Virgo

There are many possibilities of what you can be known for, dear Virgo. Your reputation is so multifaceted, and this richness is highlighted by the new moon in Gemini. Your legacy, your vocation, contains multitudes. It does not have to be a simple, one-track career—although the stability and consistency of a singular job title could be refreshing! Your planetary ruler Mercury ends its retrograde, which has you taking a moment to reflect on your beliefs and mission. While it’s hard to control something as wily as your reputation, you can at least find stability, consistency, and comfort in knowing what you believe in. There can be some changes with your job title or your responsibilities on the job as Saturn begins its retrograde. Hopefully this one cuts you some slack.

Libra

Gemini season connects you to your worldview and how it’s shaped by education, travel, and spirituality. The new moon in Gemini is a perfect time to redefine your worldview or explore the lines in your life’s book that are written as questions rather than statements. You’re seeing how much of your uncertainty is defined by lack, or what other people can or cannot provide for you, as Mercury ends its retrograde in your chart’s house of shared resources. This is a time to question how much you are willing to provide for others, and how much other people are capable of supporting you, too. Saturn, the planet of commitments, begins its retrograde in your charts house of sexuality and creativity, giving you thoughts to slowly and deliberately parse through when it comes to topics of creative blocks, hookup hangups, and friendship duds. You just might be ready to ask for a change!

Scorpio

There are a lot of questions coming up around trust. New moons raise a lot of questions and insecurities, and this one has you questioning things that are just outside of your grasp. This much change, or intimacy, can be uncomfortable. It requires you to have a little bit of faith in your ability to surround yourself with people who are reliable, loyal, and share the same values as you. Now that you look at it that way, doesn’t it feel good to give it your all? Mercury ends its retrograde in your chart’s house of relationships, helping you think about how things are defined and communicated between two people. It might be time to share some things that have been buried deep as Mercury is clashing with retrograde Saturn! This Saturn retrograde is going to dig up things that are secret and deeply personal. But maybe you need to let someone trustworthy in on the secret.

Sagittarius

It’s never possible to know what someone else is thinking. You can love and trust people to infinity, but knowing exactly what they are thinking is simply not humanly possible, even if they told you the truth. The new moon in Gemini falls in your chart’s relationship sector, giving you a lot to consider when it comes to what you require and idealize in any sort of partnership. Mercury retrograde ends, which can give you some time and space to rewire your daily habits and routines. This Saturn retrograde station is going to dig up a lot of mental hangups, and help you figure out the ways you stop yourself from communicating your ideas or even expressing your limits. It’s not a let down if you sincerely don’t have time for something. If anything, it is a sign of respect for others, and their time as well.

Capricorn

There aren’t enough hours in the day for you, but you somehow find the time to get your priorities accomplished! The new moon falls in your chart’s house of routine, chores, pets (if you’ve got ’em), and health! This is a time for you to check in on how you feel about your job and habits. Mercury ends its retrograde in a sexy, social sector of your chart, helping you reflect on what to ask for and how to express your desires and creativity moving forward. Your planetary ruler Saturn begins its retrograde, which can bring a lot of delays and speed bumps when it comes to your paychecks and financial world. If something is lagging or glitching, you can always speak to the authorities with charm, since you are an authority in your own right!

Aquarius

Creativity is what happens whenever there are no certain answers, and new ideas need to be invented from necessity. The new moon falls in your chart’s house of creativity, sexuality, and socializing. Basically all things pleasurable in Aquarius’s life are highlighted by Gemini season. There can be a lot of questions around your dating life and what you ideally want to get from your friends and creative pursuits as well, if that’s what you’re into. The planet of communication, Mercury, ends its retrograde in your chart’s house of home and family, which can put some conversations about your house on hold. Your planetary ruler Saturn begins its retrograde in your sign, which can stir up questions about self-discipline and living up to a certain standard that you have set for yourself.

Pisces

It’s time for some privacy and rest! The new moon in Gemini falls in your chart’s domestic sector, asking that you connect with your roots and recharge your batteries. This is a moment for you to hide away from the buzz of it all and spend some time at home either in your bed or with your family. The planet of communication, Mercury, ends its retrograde in an extremely cerebral sector of your chart, putting conversations on hold. While you’re at home with your phone on do not disturb, or at the spa with your phone tucked away in a locker, you can journal or quietly reflect on any questions you have before moving forward with these ongoing conversations, and the commitments or agreements they’ll inevitably generate.