Weekly Horoscope: May 9 – 15

Mercury retrograde begins on Tuesday, May 10, at 7:47 AM: Mercury retrograde is a time of introspection, editing, correction, and forgiveness. It also corresponds with delays and technical malfunctions, so back up your files and have patience. Also on Tuesday, Jupiter, the planet of higher knowledge and growth, enters Aries for the first time in 12 years at 7:22 PM. Jupiter in Aries is able to get things done quickly, and has good implications for beginner’s luck.

It seems as though lasting changes are being made as the sun clashes with serious Saturn at 2:48 PM on Sunday, May 15. Things that begin now have the power to create a transformation that’s mature, permanent, and takes all things into consideration. Change can be an intimidating word, but it’s an effort made toward something dignified. Also, Mercury will be retrograde, so this will be discussed at least twice more over the coming retrograde and post-retrograde period. We can dream of possibilities outside of what is known and expected as the sun gently connects with dreamy Neptune at 3:14 PM, also on Sunday.

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries horoscope for May 9 – 15

Dot your t’s and cross your i’s: Mercury retrograde begins in your chart’s house of communication and commutes. This is the time to give yourself extra time to get where you’re going, confirm that you’re hearing things correctly, and review your pre-existing agreements before swan diving into anything new. There will be exciting fresh opportunities for you, however, as the planet of luck and abundance, Jupiter, enters your sign. The year of Jupiter in Aries brings you personal growth and luck, and puts a lot on your plate. You will break your own personal records as life expands your understanding of what is possible for you.

Taurus horoscope for May 9 – 15

Give yourself flexibility and breathing room: Though Mercury begins its retrograde in Gemini, it will end in your sign in a few weeks. Mercury retrogrades through your chart’s house of money and shopping, which could bring thrifty deals but some misleading price tags. Make sure you’re not getting hustled. Jupiter, the planet of higher knowledge, enters a very spiritual and mysterious sector of your chart. Over the coming year you will grow in ways that not everyone can see, but are taking big steps toward wholeness and inner peace as you feel protected and looked after by The Universe. Changes to your commitments and long-term goals come as the sun clashes with Saturn, directing you to something more suitable to your ideals.

Gemini horoscope for May 9 – 15

You’re ready to shift your perspective as your planetary ruler, Mercury, begins its retrograde in your sign. You’re reflecting on the double meaning and shadow of things that you’ve said or expressed and ready to reconsider certain ideas. It’s not a time to rush. Be aware of your need for private time before agreeing to meet up with someone at a set date and time. You’re going to have some extra luck on your side as Jupiter, the planet of growth, enters your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, a very joyful place for it to be! You have extra faith in the future and a sense that everything will work out, as well as ambition and drive to move beyond what you believed was even possible in this lifetime.

Cancer horoscope for May 9 – 15

Mercury, the planet of communication and ideas, begins its retrograde in a very secretive and psychological sector of your chart. Any information or secrets that have been suppressed can be remembered and untangled. This is a potent time to work through any brain knots and reorganize your psyche in a way that is healing and constructive. This is a powerful moment for therapy, journaling, and finding someone who you can trust to share these secrets with. The planet of growth and faith, Jupiter, enters your chart’s house of cheer and public reputation, bringing you upgrades in this area of life. You can find that your understanding of your role in the public eye exceeds what you had previously considered possible. Take time to reflect on all the ground you covered, and to look out at everything that is to come.

Leo horoscope for May 9 – 15

Look back at old goals and things that you’ve put on the back burner as Mercury, the planet of communication, begins its retrograde in your chart’s house of objectives and hopes. This can be a time when you’re reflecting on things that you used to think were your dreams, like a vintage illustration of a flying car. The planet of faith and higher knowledge, Jupiter, enters a part of your chart that takes your to faraway places. This can be through education or travel. Over the coming year, you can experience new places, new ideas, and even be open to learning in a more formal setting. Your planetary ruler, the sun, clashes with Saturn, marking a turning point in your relationships. Commitments are changing and trust is being built.

Virgo horoscope for May 9 – 15

The way that you define yourself in the public eye is shifting and up for reconsideration as Mercury begins its retrograde. This is a time to reflect on your title and what it means in a public setting. You can brainstorm your job titles, names, and handles, but you have plenty of time before settling on a permanent decision. Jupiter, the planet of growth and higher knowledge, moves into a very intimate sector of your chart: This can be a time when other people are literally generous toward you. There are opportunities for benefactors, inheritances, and big tax refunds. Conversations about relationships and what you both agree on and desire, idealistically, flow as the sun connects with dreamy Neptune.

Libra horoscope for May 9 – 15

Give yourself extra time if you’re traveling long distances; Mercury begins its retrograde in your chart’s house of distant travel and higher education. This might mean that you’re reviewing things that you learned and returning to certain studies from the past. This can also be a time when you’re reflecting on what you believe in and your connection to a higher power. The planet of growth and faith, Jupiter, enters your chart’s relationships sector, bringing you opportunities for growth in all partnerships, romantic otherwise. The important people in your life are going to blossom, which can only take you and your relationships to new heights.

Scorpio horoscope for May 9 – 15

Payback is a long process. The planet of commerce, commutes, and communication, Mercury, begins its retrograde in your chart’s house of shared resources. This can bring some literal delays in getting any refunds, paying off debts, or matters of inheritance, but it can also have you deeply reflecting on what other people think and say. While you may be intuitive, it can easily be a projection. Jupiter, the planet of growth, moves into your chart’s house of work and routine, bringing new opportunities for you to invite success into health and work matters. The sun clashes with Saturn, and you and a partner are working toward making changes that stick. It can feel permanent, but Mercury is retrograde, after all—the conversation is certainly not over.

Sagittarius horoscope for May 9 – 15

Conversations with partners seem to be looping and stagnating as Mercury, the planet of communication, stations retrograde. When conversations are repeated, it’s a massive sign to listen! People want to be heard and repeat things because they feel like certain details are not coming through. There is an opportunity for forgiveness and clarity whenever conversations are revisited. Your planetary ruler Jupiter enters your chart’s house of creativity and sexuality, bringing you gifts and abundance in matters that are pleasurable to you. This is a fertile time for creative and romantic pursuits. The next year will be filled with laughter and self-expression. The sun connects with dreamy Neptune, showing you how to make peace with your current daily routine and invite a spiritual vision into the picture.

Capricorn horoscope for May 9 – 15

Your work and daily routine is hitting a speed bump as Mercury begins its retrograde in your chart’s lifestyle sector. This is a pause for reflection. What matters the most to you in a job? What are your top priorities to accomplish in any given day? Are you actually in the role that you want? Mercury retrograde gives you plenty of time to think about these things! Jupiter, the planet of growth, enters your chart’s house of home and family, bringing plenty of faith and fertility in your private, domestic life. Altars are usually set up in places where the public cannot see—you’ll be doing your fair share of private magic over the coming year of Jupiter in Aries.

Aquarius horoscope for May 9 – 15

Charlatan astrology memes love to talk about texts from an ex as a symptom of Mercury retrograde, but it’s the most true for your sign this time around as the planet of communication begins its retrograde in your chart’s house of hookups and friendship. This can bring back old flames and friends. If you’re a creative person, it can also bring you back to projects that were put aside or give you a new understanding of something you’ve been toying with. Jupiter, the planet of growth, moves into your chart’s house of communication, bringing opportunities to grow your mind in a very practical way. This is a year to invite new skills and craftsmanship into your tool box, and to read a lot of books! It can feel like a tough, permanent decision is being made as the sun clashes with Saturn, but things are actually in flux as Mercury retrograde reminds us that a sense of urgency is manmade.

Pisces horoscope for May 9 – 15

You’re reconnecting with your home and family life as Mercury begins its retrograde in your chart’s domestic sector, creating space for you to sink your roots into something that is familiar. Cleaning out your closet, organizing your pantry, and bothering your landlord about something they forgot are all appropriate Mercury retrograde activities. The planet of growth and abundance, Jupiter, enters your chart’s house of personal resources, bringing you opportunities to feel more financially secure. This might not mean winning the lottery, but rather having a greater sense of peace and understanding when it comes to financial matters. You’re extra sensitive and reflective as the sun gently connects with dreamy Neptune, making it easy for you to forgive yourself and connect with your spirituality.

