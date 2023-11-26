Weekly Horoscope: November 27 – December 3

The full moon in Gemini falls on Monday, November 27, at 4:16 AM, revealing information. Misunderstandings are afoot as messenger planet Mercury clashes with Neptune, the planet of illusions, at 8:27 PM.

Mercury enters grounded earth sign Capricorn on Friday, December 1, at 9:31 AM, where it will retrograde later in the month. Hard truths are expressed as Mercury connects with Saturn on Saturday, November 2, at 10:27 AM, making it easier to discuss responsibilities and limits.

Love planet Venus clashes with Pluto, the planet of taboos, on Sunday, December 3, at 8:29 AM, taking relationships to the next level. Confronting shadows can form or deepen intimacy.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The full moon illuminates your chart’s house of communication, bringing conversations to completion. Don’t be tricked or fooled, and take everything with a grain of salt—and a sense of humor—since Mercury’s square Neptune. You’re able to talk about yourself with maturity and authority as Mercury enters your chart’s house of career and public reputation, where it will retrograde later this month. Connect with mentors or step into a mentorship role as Mercury connects with Saturn. Trust and intimacy are formed in relationships as Venus, the planet of love and beauty, clashes with power planet Pluto.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Financial matters come to a head as the full moon illuminates your chart’s house of personal resources. This full moon can also represent a moment to connect to feelings of self worth. Issues of jealousy or falsely measuring yourself in comparison to an assumption of what others have, even measuring yourself in comparison to a romanticized version of yourself, can be worked through with compassion and grace. This sort of deep psychological shiatsu can a be a transformative or evolutionary experience as your planetary ruler, Venus, clashes with Pluto, the planet of rebirth, changing your lifestyle.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The full moon in your sign can bring you some closure. Relationships find a resolution as you understand your place in them, but your perception can be distorted or mistaken. Your planetary ruler, Mercury, clashes with Neptune, the planet of illusions, so things aren’t what they seem. You should take things with a grain of salt, and pay attention to what really counts, as Mercury enters grounded earth sign Capricorn. You’re considering shared responsibilities and collaborative efforts toward your future as Mercury connects with somber Saturn. Mercury’s about to retrograde: You’ll have extra chances to get it right.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You get a glimpse at a different side of things as the full moon illuminates a secretive and spiritual part of your chart. A unique perspective and working philosophy is born. Mercury, the planet of communication, enters your chart’s house of partnerships, beginning new conversations in your interpersonal relationships. Mercury will retrograde here later this month, so trust the long, winding process. Conversations about relationships’ permanence and sustainability take place as Mercury connects with Saturn for the first or three times. Intimacy is formed as Venus clashes with Pluto, transforming your understanding of your private desires and family dynamics.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

A goal or objective comes to completion as the full moon illuminates your chart’s house of hopes and dreams. Celebrate your successes, or see these goals come into fruition. Social dynamics are a little strange and hard to fully understand as the ruler of this full moon, Mercury, clashes with Neptune, stirring confusion. Mercury moves into your chart’s house of work and routine, helping you focus on getting stuff done. How you work and take care of your chores will fluctuate as Mercury retrogrades in this area of your chart later this month—give leeway!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The full moon illuminates your chart’s house of career and public reputation, putting you, and possibly your family, in the public eye. You may be struggling with misunderstandings as your planetary ruler Mercury clashes with Neptune. You can only control so much of what other people believe, and maybe you’ve cleverly figured out how this mystique works to your advantage. Mercury enters your chart’s house of friendships and leisure, connecting you to your creativity and inner child (or outer child if you have one). Conversations about interpersonal duties take place as Mercury connects with Saturn, the planet of maturity, for the first of three times.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The full moon in fellow air sign Gemini lights up your chart’s house of higher education. You might be sharing your thoughts, publishing your work, or traveling far away. Try to maintain a sense of humor and open-mindedness. What you say might be embarrassing or misread since Mercury clashes with Neptune, the planet of illusions. You’re gaining insight into how to care for your health and other responsibilities as crafty Mercury connects with taskmaster Saturn. Your understanding of yourself is transforming as your planetary ruler Venus clashes with Pluto, the planet of taboos. Confronting feelings is difficult because it can mean things have to change.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The full moon illuminates a transformative sector of your chart, signifying an exit or release. This is a potent time to call for an end or a truce. Your planetary ruler, Mars, is still in your sign, empowering you to advocate for yourself and your will. Get rid of what you no longer want, and pass it along to someone who will see it through fresh eyes, giving it new life and meaning. Mercury moves into your chart’s house of communication where it will retrograde later in the month, presenting the opportunity to sharpen your skills and reevaluate your contracts and agreements.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The full moon illuminates your chart’s house of relationships, bringing interpersonal dynamics to a head. This can signify the next step in a partnership or relationship, but your intentions and thoughts might be misunderstood or misread as Mercury clashes with Neptune, the planet of confusion. The conversations happening now may be drawn out through January, even if you’re one of the most blunt signs of the zodiac. Mercury, after entering your chart’s house of personal resources, connects with Saturn for the first of three times, making it easier for you to consider private, familial, or even shameful topics.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The full moon in Gemini illuminates your chart’s house of work and routine, bearing the fruits of your effort. A chore that you’ve been laboring over, sacrificing yourself for, is at a point of completion, enabling you to let it go. Mercury, the planet of communication, enters your sign, where it will retrograde later in the month. This signifies an extended period of self understanding and definition, with grace to make mistakes and edit. Mercury connects with your planetary ruler Saturn for the first of three times, making it easier for you to address your limits, fears, and personal timeline.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The full moon in fellow air sign Gemini illuminates your chart’s house of creativity, friendships, and flings. This can be a time when you’re seeing your dreams materialize! What you’ve created might not come out the way you expected as Mercury clashes with Neptune, but you’ll have more chances to adjust. Mercury retrograde will present time to edit and reorient. Mercury, after entering your chart’s house of secrets, connects with your planetary ruler Saturn for the first of three times, presenting the first of many opportunities to understand your political role and how you can give back to the world.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The full moon illuminates a private, personal sector of your chart, revealing information about your home and family life. This can also be a time of affirming your understanding of who you are by placing yourself in time and space. “Where do you live? Where are you from?” are not easy questions. Mercury clashes with Neptune, the planet of illusions, making specifics and definitions vague and blurry. Mercury, after entering your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, connects with Saturn for the first of three times, presenting an opportunity to make a promise or sacrifice that will create a future for yourself.