Weekly Horoscope: October 24 – 30

The new moon eclipse in Scorpio takes place on Tuesday, October 25, at 6:48 AM. As it falls on the south node, it corresponds with a universal moment of shedding. In astrology, eclipses are seen as coinciding with life-changing milestones. They are eventful moments that can require extra down-time to recuperate. There’s no need to push so hard right now!

Messenger Mercury harmonizes with action planet Mars on Wednesday, October 26, at 11:36 AM, encouraging a strategic understanding of how to move forward. Mercury also clashes with Pluto, the planet of secrets, at 9:08 AM, which dares us to confront covert information. It’s like finding a buried key.

Jupiter retrogrades back into Pisces, its zodiacal home, at 1:09 AM on Friday, October 28. Jupiter has been weaving in and out of Pisces and Aries for most of 2022. Jupiter is the planet of philosophical and spiritual wisdom. With Jupiter in Pisces, we can grow to know from a universal perspective.

Mercury enters water sign Scorpio on Saturday, October 29, at 3:22 PM. Traditionally, Scorpio is a silent sign (Scorpions don’t talk); Mercury in Scorpio is stoic, but sensitive and perceptive. Mars retrograde begins on Sunday, October 30, at 10:25 AM. Mars is the planet of war, and retrogrades are times of rumination. Battle scars can begin to hurt again, requiring further healing. Mars will be retrograde until January, and Mars will be in Gemini until March.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The new moon eclipse falls in your chart’s house of transformation and sharing. Life is changing. This is also a time to reflect deeply on intimacy and what you need from others. Jupiter, the planet of success, retrogrades back into Pisces, leaving your sign for a few short months. With Jupiter in a very spiritual sector of your chart, you can feel as though you are protected by something larger than yourself. Your planetary ruler Mars begins its retrograde in your chart’s house of communication. This is a period when old exchanges, agreements, and lessons come up to be rehashed. If there’s anything that you need closure on, this period from now until January can bring it up.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The new moon eclipse falls in your chart’s house of relationships. Events in other people’s lives affect us on an individual level, especially when these are people that we are closely connected to. Consider what life-shaping events are happening in your familiars’ lives and how that can shape yours. Jupiter, the planet of success, moves into your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, granting you more luck and optimism when it comes to achieving your objectives. Mars retrograde begins in your chart’s financial sector which can bring up harsh feelings around the topics of hustling and chasing money. Maybe you don’t feel like grinding so hard, or maybe you’re ready to think deeper about your motivations for money making.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The new moon solar eclipse falls in your chart’s house of work, health, and lifestyle, which can correspond with a hard reset on your day-to-day activities and lifestyle. Lucky, optimistic planet Jupiter returns to your chart’s house of career and public reputation, bolstering you to grow in this outward-facing area of life as obstacles are removed. Opportunities can be boundless. Mars, the planet of war and willpower, has been in your sign for a long while, and it’s going to hang out there for even longer. It begins its retrograde, which can find you reflecting on healed wounds. The next three months provide a period to heal and reconsider what motivates you, and why.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Eclipses are always eventful for Cancer, the zodiac sign ruled by the moon. The eclipse in fellow water sign Scorpio plants the seeds for relationships which shape your experience of pleasure, creativity, and self-expression. You might be ready to flush a fling down the toilet. Jupiter, the planet of luck, returns to fellow water sign Pisces for a few months. This period can aide you to expand your wisdom and understanding of the world beyond yourself. You might even feel a sense of wanderlust! Action planet Mars begins its retrograde in a very psychological sector of your chart. This time may bring up past afflictions that require you to continue healing them. It’s an appropriate period for therapeutic processes.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Leos can be especially sensitive to eclipses, being the zodiac sign ruled by the sun! This new moon eclipse in Scorpio is really manifesting some things for you—it’s all happening, but the world’s not ready to see it, yet. A new cycle in your family and home life is beginning. Jupiter, the planet of wisdom and liberation, returns to a financial sector of your chart, which can bring optimism to collaborative income, grants, and scholarships. Action planet Mars begins its retrograde in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams. Maybe you can reconsider your motivations for your friendships and rethink your social strategies. This can be a period when your’e mending wounded friendships, patching things up.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The new moon eclipse leaves you with questions as it falls in your chart’s house of communication. Not knowing what comes next can leave room to wonder! New conversations are beginning, but first you should have a clear, defined question to ask. Jupiter, the planet of success, returns to your chart’s house of partnerships for the next few months. This brings more opportunities to understand others and feel uninhibited in relationships. Action planet Mars begins its retrograde in your chart’s house of career and public reputation. It’s possible that you feel like you need to simplify and streamline your image now, if you feel you have too much going on. If it all seems too fragmented: You are the common thread.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

This new moon eclipse falls in your chart’s house of personal resources, which can be a period when you’re reckoning with your bank account, inventory, or, on an immaterial level, your self-esteem. Consider what the bare minimum is that you need in order to feel like you have enough gas in your tank, literally and metaphorically. Jupiter, the planet of freedom, returns to your chart’s house of work and routine, gifting you with opportunities to discover something worthy of your dedication. Mars begins its retrograde in fellow air sign Gemini, which can bring up old wounds related to long distance, education, and even spirituality. To find the motivation to go far, you might need to turn inward first.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The new moon eclipse in Scorpio is a pretty personal one for your sign, Scorpio! Scorpions molt; they shed their skin and come out exfoliated. This eclipse can leave you upgraded, once the dust settles. Optimistic Jupiter returns to fellow water sign Pisces over the next few months, which can bring a feeling of uninhibitedness to your creativity and your social and dating lives. Make time to celebrate! Revel in the jolly spirit of the coming months. Your planetary ruler Mars begins its retrograde in a very intimate and transformative sector of your chart. Healing can be an interpersonal process. While one doesn’t necessarily need to rely on anyone else to heal, it is something that is shared.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

You’re securing a moment of silence, Sagittarius. During a solar eclipse, the light of the sun is blocked by the moon. Because of this scientific effect, bees stop buzzing. You, too, need a second to stop buzzing, have a bath, and be alone with your thoughts. Your planetary ruler Jupiter returns to its home sign, Pisces, reintroducing opportunities to achieve peace and happiness in your home and family life. Mars retrograde begins in your chart’s house of relationships, which can involve an interpersonal healing process. It can bring up old bruises and damage (Mars is the planet of war). This possibly welcomes space for insightful processing and communication, so that healing and closure can take place.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The new moon eclipse falls in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, offering a hard reset in this area of your life. Maybe goals that you once maintained don’t seem appropriate anymore. Jupiter, the optimistic planet of opportunity and liberation, returns to your chart’s house of communication. This is a period for you to expand your skillset, and to really let your words come out. Mars, the planet of war and willpower, begins its retrograde in your chart’s house of work and lifestyle. Mars in Gemini has had you eager to work on many different things at once, but now that it’s retrograde, maybe it’s time to find a way to simplify your schedule to match your energy levels.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

This new moon eclipse falls in an active sector of your chart, manifesting major shifts. The area of your life emphasized by this eclipse is your relationship to the public. Jupiter, the planet of success, returns to your chart’s house of personal resources and you have opportunities to transcend whatever is stopping you from being supported. Action planet Mars begins its retrograde in fellow air sign Gemini, which can bring a change of pace to your libido—not just your sexual libido, but your lust for life. You can be in the mood for something out of the ordinary. This can also correspond with pain from past friendships or dates coming up to be healed and reconciled.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The new moon eclipse falls in fellow water sign Scorpio. Eclipses can be an emotional and tiresome time for everyone, but this is nothing a compassionate and benevolent Pisces can’t handle! The eclipse marks a monumental, defining moment relating to your worldview and spirituality. Jupiter, your planetary ruler, returns home to your sign, which can help you feel more like yourself. You’ll be exploring what it means to be yourself and further expanding on that work over the coming months. Action planet Mars begins its retrograde in your chart’s house of home and family. Mars is the planet of war! Your battle scars related to this area of life might be asking for some extra ointment and TLC over the coming months.