Well, It Looks Like It’s ‘Prime’ Time for a New Xbox, According to a Prominent Leaker

It feels like the current generation of consoles hasn’t even started hitting its full potential. But, news of a new Xbox console is already starting to emerge. With games still being published on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, some fans may be outraged by the idea of a new console. But, at this point, it seems that Microsoft is “Prime” -ing up for an announcement in 2026 with the “Xbox Prime.”

Screenshot: Microsoft

I Just Want Xbox To Get Better at Naming Consoles Already, Because ‘Xbox Prime’ Isn’t It

According to a prominent Call of Duty leaker who goes by @TheGhostOfHope, they’ve seemingly heard from trusted sources that Microsoft is gearing up to release a new Xbox in 2026. As they mention to “take it with a huge grain of salt”, it’s currently unclear if this is going to be a whole new console, or a mid-generation refresh akin to the PlayStation 5 Pro. The real question that I have is; Why?

Videos by VICE

Take this with a huge grain of salt:



I’m hearing that the next Xbox console is still coming in 2026 and will be called “Xbox Prime”. Still unclear if it’s a code name or the actual name. I’ve heard Infinity Ward’s next COD is still being considered a day one release for this. https://t.co/JKGMsKU9br — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) January 6, 2025

Seeing as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are still receiving games, wouldn’t it be a better idea to prioritize the current generation of consoles instead of trying to kickstart the next generation already? The Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 hardly have any proper exclusives at this point. There’s also the chance that this is all a complete line of bologna. That’s why we should take this with a grain of salt.

Perhaps this is the long-fabled Xbox Handheld finally making the rounds throughout the rumor mill. Honestly, at this point, I’d rather have an Xbox Series S-powered portable than a new generation of consoles. I would love to be able to take my favorite games on the go. And if they could price it right? It would be perfect, and honestly much more welcomed than another new console.

But, if this rumor does lead to a new console, I genuinely wish Microsoft the most luck imaginable. I’ve always been a fan of their consoles. I hope that this does bring them back into Xbox Prime Time once again. Okay, I’m done with the puns. For now.