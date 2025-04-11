We’ll Never See the Last of ‘The Last of Us’, as Sony Releases Yet Another Version of the Game

Alright, so I’ll admit that The Last of Us was a monumental game. It helped bring more mature, cinematic storylines to the world of gaming when it first released in 2013. Now, 12 years later, the game has been re-released multiple times. Almost to a comical amount, making the Grand Theft Auto V re-release schedule look tame by comparison. First was the PlayStation 4 Remaster. Then, the Second game. Then, the Remaster of the remaster. Followed by the remaster of the second game. Now, we’ve got another The Last of Us Collection on the horizon. It feels like Groundhog Day or something here, doesn’t it?

‘The Last of Us Complete’ Edition Should Likely Be the Final Version. Until the Remaster Happens

Two games. Six re-releases and counting. The Last of Us is one of the most iconic games in history at this point. But its legacy seems to be continuously paraded around, making even the most dedicated of fans question what Sony and Naughty Dog are doing with the franchise. Looking at the comments on the official PlayStation Blog post, commenters aren’t holding back on their thoughts about this “complete” edition.

At this point, commentators are asking who is going to win the re-release wars: This, or The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. I mean, The Last of Us doesn’t have an Alexa version… yet, so I think Skyrim may take the cake here. With Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet under development as we speak, Naughty Dog may not have the hands on deck to bring us a proper Uncharted remaster or any other projects for now.

Letting the pessimism slide off of my tongue for a bit, this is a genuinely good way for those who have been waiting to pick up The Last of Us to experience the game. Having both games in a beautiful steelbook is a great option. And superfans who want this are going to be in love with all the goodies it contains. But, as it stands? I’m going to wait until the PS6 Remaster hits before I think about touching these. We all know it’s going to happen.