We’re Going Shopping! GOG Came Through with a Massive Sale

GOG is once again coming up clutch. The people responsible for top-notch game preservation efforts are putting over 1,000 games on sale via their Classic Promo, which is live right now and goes through April 25. There are some absolutely insane deals here. Some of these games are marked down below a dollar. 23 pages of deals and filtering out DLC and extras only takes two pages off, so this isn’t something that is covered up with fluff.

Myst Masterpiece Edition: $2.39 The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition: $5.99 The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Game of the Year Edition Deluxe: $4.99 RollerCoaster Tycoon Bundle: $12.49 Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition: $0.97 Sid Meier’s Pirates!: $2.49 Dragon Age™: Origins – Ultimate Edition: $5.99 Mortal Kombat 4: $1.49 Dead Space: $7.99 Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition: $2.49

And those are just some of the ones I’ll be getting. Check out the sale, there is 100% something for everyone here. There are some legitimate heavy hitters in there. GOG is more than worth supporting. Someone has to put in the work to keep the games we love alive. And honestly, more older games should be on sale like this on storefronts. We keep telling people about all of these classic games we played, just for them to go look them up and the price is crazy.

This is an opportunity to allow people to really get into some of the classics and see how we got where we are in gaming. Mass Effect gets so much love, but what about Jade Empire? Well, here’s your chance to bask in its greatness. GOG has us taken care of — dive in.

[Editor’s Note: I try not to actively intervene, but seriously — many of the Sherlock Holmes games being below $5 is a steal. GOG is a great website/effort to support anyway, but there are some truly jaw-dropping deals that won’t last forever! Oh, and it’s a great time to take a chance on a few point-and-click titles.]