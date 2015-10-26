We’re Officially Haunting Your Kitchen with These Halloween Recipes

Attention, dear readers: We are officially haunting you.

We may have a few more calendar days before Halloween tears away the veil between the living world and the dead one, but what better time than now to put some spookiness into your hearts and your kitchens?

We have a fake blood recipe from a real vampire, and a real blood recipe from a couple of chefs.

We’ve got all sorts of pumpkin-flavored everything—except pumpkin spice lattes. Fuck ’em.

We’ve got Samhain breads and a pagan pumpkin soup, courtesy of Salem’s official witch.

We’ve got cocktails that will stop a werewolf dead in his tracks—mostly from all the gin—and a no-frills libation from America’s most haunted bar, just in case you want to have a little nightcap while you watch A Nightmare on Elm Street.

That’s how we spend our evenings: Netflix and (blood) chill.